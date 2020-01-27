MURRAY – Murray High School senior Hayden Holcomb was selected as the Murray High School January Rotary Club Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff.
Hayden is a member of the MHS Band drum line. During his tenure with the band, he and fellow band members were named second place champions at the 2A State Marching Contest and two-times in the 2017 and 2018 1A State Marching band contests. He serves as a section leader and was selected to the honors drum line for the West. He is a 2018, 2019 and 2020 all-district honor band recipient. He also participated in the 2019 and 2020 Kentucky Percussion Festival.
Hayden is enrolled in language, biology, history and chemistry advanced placement classes. He is recognized as an AP Scholar Award recipient for scoring three or higher on three or more examinations.
He is a National Honor Society member and a 2019 inductee in the MHS ACT 30+ Club for scoring a 30 composite on the ACT.
Hayden says the Murray Schools have helped him considerably in preparing for college.
“The teachers are fantastic in not only teaching, but also in building relationships with students by assisting them however they can, especially when it comes to tutoring or preparing for college,” he said. “They constantly prove how much they legitimately care for their students, which is unfortunately a rarity in most places. The best part about this (our teachers) is that it’s not just one or a few teachers. Every teacher in the building sets you up for success, and puts you on the fast track towards success in post-secondary education.”
Hayden is considering different universities to continue his college career studying marine biology or zoology. He is the son of Jennifer and Kevin Holcomb of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.