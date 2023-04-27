HAZEL - The Hazel Community Center has received a much-needed facelift. The city of Hazel, in conjunction with the Hazel Woman’s Club, has completed the renovation of the building after several months of it being out of commission.
The Hazel Community Center, which once served as the cafeteria of Hazel High School, had been under the control of the Calloway County Fiscal Court from 1981 until March 2020, when the city of Hazel acquired the property. Soon after the transfer of ownership to the city, the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, and the building sat unused for more than a year.
The Community Center was made possible 50 years ago with many donations from area businesses to help purchase the building. The Hazel Woman’s Club was instrumental in making this center a reality.
Hazel City Council member Lori Charlton dropped some items off at the Community Center last fall and was dismayed by how outdated the building had become.
“I hadn’t been there in years, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Charlton said.
She brought the matter to the city council at the next meeting, and the council approved a grant for renovations up to $20,000 using proceeds from COVID relief funds the city had received in the aftermath of the pandemic.
A committee was established, which consisted of representatives from both the city and the Hazel Woman’s Club, including the club’s President and original members, city council members, and the city clerk. They wasted no time making a list of action items and hiring a contractor, but didn’t stop there. One thing has remained steadfast over the years, and that is the love and respect the Woman’s Club has shown for this building. That love was on full display throughout the renovation process. This group of women caulked, painted, hauled away trash, cleaned, hung blinds, and did anything else they were able to do, so that they would be able to stretch the funds as far as they could go.
The Community Center now boasts a new floor and a repaired ceiling, as well as numerous other aesthetic and safety related updates. The transformation of this historic building is nothing short of remarkable.
There will be an Open House from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, to show off and celebrate the transformation of this piece of Hazel history. Those responsible for the purchase of the building many years ago are especially encouraged to attend, along with the public.
