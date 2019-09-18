MURRAY - The third annual Sid Easley Lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the large ballroom in the Curris Center at Murray State University, and is sponsored by the Murray State University History Department.
Sid Easley was a graduate of Murray State, served as a lawyer, circuit court judge, community leader and was the chair of the MSU Board of Regents. He was devoted to many aspects of education at the university, including the history department.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Douglas M. Charles, professor of history at Penn State University-Greater Allegheny. Charles specializes in the history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He has written three scholarly works on the subject. His most recent book is “Hoover’s War on Gays: Exposing the FBI’s ‘Sex Deviates’ Program.”
The lecture is free and open to the public.
