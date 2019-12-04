MURRAY – The annual Holiday Farmers Market will open Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14 in two locations - 412 Main Street and 109 S. Fourth St.
The Holiday Farmers Market will begin during Main Street Merriment, the annual Christmas event hosted by Murray Main Street on Friday, Dec. 6, and will feature vendors from the Downtown Farmers Market.
Program Director of Murray Main Street Deana Wright, said the market will contribute to holiday shopping in downtown Murray.
“The Holiday Farmers Market is a great way for the community to connect with vendors and support downtown Murray,” said Wright.
The market will open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14.
For more information regarding the Holiday Farmers market or Main Street Merriment, contact Deana Wright at 270-759-9474.
