MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Open House Weekend Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17. More than 25 businesses will open their doors and offer discounts on merchandise.
Hailey Harrison, director of membership development for the chamber of commerce, explains this event encourages the community to shop local during the holiday season and to support their chamber members.
“Our members take pride in their businesses and in our community, which is why they are motivated to make the Holiday Open House Weekend the best it can be,” said Harrison.
On Nov. 15, the Holiday Open House Weekend kicks off the City of Murray’s holiday shopping experience at numerous boutiques and shops around town. Local restaurants will be open to cater to hungry shoppers, as well as coffee shops and others offering treats.
For more information on the Holiday Open House Weekend, call the chamber at 270-753-5171 or visit their website at www.mymurray.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.