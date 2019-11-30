The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The tour will feature five homes and tickets are $20, which may be purchased before the tour at the Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor & Gifts or at the door of each of the homes the day of the event.
“We are happy to be sponsoring the Tour of Homes this year after a few years of absence,” said Dorinda Craig, chairperson for the event. “We are excited to present five homes this year and we think everyone will enjoy seeing these beautifully decorated homes, with each being a bit different than the other.”
The proceeds from the Tour of Homes will primarily be donated to Hertown, which is one to the locations of the tour.
Dan and Angel Renick
1114 County Cork Drive
Gatesborough Subdivision
Dan and Angel Renick moved into their home eight years ago. It was previously owned by Chuck and Ann Hoke.
You might think you are in the country as you drive the single-lane winding road up to their home which sits on a small hill nestled in a grove of trees. The 8,000 square foot home features three floors, but what inspires you as you view the home is the beautiful setting and the large windows encompassing the front of the house.
As you enter the large, open foyer, the rich wood floors and curved staircase to the upstairs bedrooms greet you. The foyer is open to the dining room and a family room on the other side. Straight ahead features a library with rich wood walls and shelves.
As you walk past the family room, you then enter Dan’s office and into the master bedroom. The Renicks renovated this wing of the house and added a large bathroom that features two vanities, shower, tub and walk-in-closet. The master bedroom is surrounded with floor to ceiling windows and the view of the trees and the rolling hills is magical.
At the back of the formal dining room is the newly renovated kitchen. The Renicks pushed the walls back in the kitchen to allow for a large dining table and chairs with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the patio. They installed a barn door which gives access to the study.
As you come into their home from the garage, a screened-in porch was removed and a small sitting area was added overlooking the back yard and patio. This area features more floor-to-ceiling windows, with two large glass French doors and two upholstered chairs that invite you to sit and take in the beauty of the property. This area also features a large laundry room with many windows open to the front of the house. There is a staircase which leads to the basement area which is used mostly by their children.
The Renicks have made this home a comfortable yet beautifully appointed home that serves the family of six very well.
Please enter from County Cork Drive in Gatesborough. There is ample parking available in the field just past the house. The driveway will continue past the house and will exit onto Wiswell Road. Please do not enter the property from Wiswell Road.
Larry and Jobeth England
2114 Glenwood Drive
Crossfield Subdivision
Larry and Jobeth moved into their new home in 2001. The two-story house was built by Harold and Lisa Ross and the Englands were able to design the inside of the house to suit their taste. They added the back porch which overlooks Murray State University’s Equine Center and is where the they spend most of their time when the weather permits. The porch not only features white wicker furniture, but also a hot tub and a big screen television for their viewing pleasure when they are not sitting and watching the thoroughbreds grazing in the field behind them.
When you enter the England home, you are greeted by an entry hall open to the dining room, living room and two glass doors which lead to their master bedroom and bathroom. The living room features the rich colors of red/burgundy and green. In the foyer is a wooden cabinet with glass doors filled with memorabilia and collectables from their travels, not only in the U.S., but also in Europe, and Larry’s collection of unusual University of Kentucky pieces.
Jobeth displays a collection of her mother’s pink depression glass in a traditional wooden cabinet in the dining room. She collects Doug Prather prints, which can be seen throughout the home and feature Kentucky thoroughbreds and horse farms.
Jobeth has used a mixture of traditional and modern accessories and many pieces of pottery can also be seen throughout the house.
When you enter the kitchen you eyes are immediately drawn to the wall of windows that overlook the porch and their back yard garden. Larry’s office, just off the kitchen, features his University of Kentucky Fantasy Basketball Camp photos and jerseys.
The upstairs consists of three bedrooms, one which is uniquely hidden, and a family/ sitting area which is used frequently when their two children and grandchildren visit.
Jobeth loves to decorate and creates beautiful arrangements. You will not be disappointed in the richness of this home, yet the feel of a comfortable living space, and holiday decor that will leave you in awe.
Doug and Wanda Mullins
140 Legacy Drive
Saratoga Subdivision
Wanda and Doug came to Murray to be near their grandchildren and built their home. As you enter the foyer, your eyes are drawn to the back of the living room with a wall of windows overlooking their screened porch. The open rooms and high ceilings give way to a very large living area and dining room. The wood floors and creamy light walls are combined with rich textured furniture and a tile-lined fireplace.
The master bedroom and bath is at the back of the house, adjacent to the living room. Off of the foyer is a hall that leads to a sitting room for television viewing and it also contains a large display of Doug’s “Ducks” - Donald Duck collectibles. This room was originally intended for a bedroom, and can still be used in that way if they so desire.
Doug is a very popular Santa Claus in Murray and a special painting hangs in their foyer depicting Santa Doug.
As you pass through the open kitchen and eating area, the home features two more bedrooms, offering a split bedroom arrangement.
Don’t be surprised if you come across Santa Claus’ suit or coat while visiting this beautiful home with natural light that highlights the entire house.
The Mullins’ home is in Saratoga 2, turning north off of Wiswell Road. After coming to the first stop sign, take a left and Legacy Drive will then turn to the right. The house is on the corner at the end of Legacy Drive.
Debbie Colson
Swann Warehouse
111 Poplar Street, Suite 301
Debbie Colson purchased one of the first condominiums in the Swann Warehouse. The warehouse has been renovated and features 19 third-floor condominiums. Debbie’s condo is situated on the northwest corner which presents a scenic view from her living area and downstairs bedroom.
The renovations to the warehouse included maintaining some of the original brick walls and the original floors. If you look very closely, you will be able to see small, shiny dots throughout the floors which are the needles left when the warehouse served as a garment factory. The original floors were rubbed with hemp oil to preserve their original look and to protect them from wear.
Debbie’s condo features two bedrooms, with one being a loft bedroom. As you enter the condo, not only are you greeted by the original wood floors, but also by the original, exposed tall ceiling and walls.
Debbie has decorated her condo with an abundance of period pieces including several tables hand painted by Jeanne Clark. The downstairs bedroom features a barn door and the headboard for the bed is an antique mantle. One of Debbie’s favorite pieces is a large table that is in her sitting room which originated from a bar in Paris, Tennessee. She has a collection of old shoes and books, along with stained glass windows and dresser mirrors she uses as wall decor. The modern bathroom features subway tiles and the kitchen counter tops are concrete. Even though the condo is not large, Debbie has managed to fill it with many interesting and unusual pieces that visitors will enjoy.
Debbie’s loft bedroom displays paintings by her late friend, Kim Byars, and floral chintz chairs.
Her holiday decorations will be vintage pieces and live greenery.
Parking is available on the east and west sides of the building. Enter the building on the east side and to the left, inside the door, is an elevator. Take the elevator to the third floor, follow the hallway and turn right. Her condo will feature an antique Santa painted door by the entrance.
