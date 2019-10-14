MURRAY – The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, is scheduled this year for Sunday, Dec. 8. After missing a few years, the Kappa Department is happy to announce that five homes will be a part of the this year’s tour.
“For the past few years, we have had difficulty securing homes for the tour,” said Tour of Homes Chairman Dorinda Craig. “This year we feel like we hit the jackpot with five homes on the tour and we are very excited about presenting our Tour of Homes this year.”
There are a variety of homes to view this year, according to Craig. There are three homes, one condominium in the Swann Warehouse Building on Poplar Street, and a new facility which has recently opened, Hertown. Hertown is a new sober living facility for women dealing with substance abuse which opened its doors a few months ago. Holly Cherry is the director of this facility and said it is equipped to house eight women. Cherry and other volunteers have worked diligently to renovate this house into a home and are happy to show the public what they have accomplished.
The members of the Kappa Department voted to present the proceeds of the Tour of Homes to help support Hertown.
“We feel this is a very worthy cause and as a club of women, we feel strongly about supporting other women,” said Craig.
An announcement will be made soon as to the identities of the other homes on the tour. The cost will be $20 and tickets will become available by mid-November.
“We wanted to get the word out that the Holiday Tour of Homes is on for this year,” said Craig. “The past few years, we have had so many people contact our members asking about the tour and we were sad to tell them there was not to be a tour that year. We are very excited about presenting it this year, and feel we have an exceptional group of homes that everyone will enjoy seeing.”
