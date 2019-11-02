Veterans Day is Tuesday, Nov. 11, and it is a time to show special recognition to those who served our country in the Armed Forces.
For the past several years, a special ceremony has been held at the Calloway County Courthouse to hang a commemorative quilt, designed by Theresa Schroader, honoring local veterans.
This year, a special quilt will be hung to honor Robert L. Hendon. Mr. Hendon was the grandfather of one of our reporters, Jordan Ferguson. Mr. Hendon wrote a story detailing 50 years after World War II and Jordan shared his grandfather’s story in the Murray Ledger & Times. I am not going to repeat the entire document, but I wanted to share some of Mr. Hendon’s thoughts and words.
“Memories by their very nature are infinitely personal - some painful, some pleasant. They are narrow; just a clip in the total picture, elusive, mysteriously selective in content, and often do not reflect importance or significance. And, of course, they are dimmed and distorted by the passage of time.
“I grew up on a farm and in a home comprised of my dad and mother, younger brother, two uncles (my mother’s brothers) and my maternal grandfather. My dad and one uncle were veterans of World War I. Many nights after a hard day’s work, while seated at the supper table or by the fireplace, my brother and I would listen to the two of them tell and retell their “war time” experiences.
“During his tour in the U.S. Army, my dad was assigned to be a motorcycle mounted courier. This was somewhat unusual because, at that time, the Army was very dependent on the horse calvary. When the war ended, he was allowed to buy his Harley-Davidson and bring it home.
“I graduated from Hazel High School in the spring of 1940, worked on the family farm during that summer, moved to Murray in the early fall to live and work on the dairy farm for Mabel Pullen and attend Murray State College. I was able to go home and visit the family on most Sundays - which was the case on Dec. 7, 1941. Returning to Murray with some friends that afternoon, the car radio happened to be on and we heard the news that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor. This got our sobered attention because everyone present was aware of the serious way this development could effect all our lives.
“Evidences of our country being at war became more and more visible. Fort Campbell, near Hopkinsville, was a base for training paratroopers; Camp Tyson near Paris, Tennessee, trained troops to operate barrage balloons; and munitions plants were in full operation near Paducah and Milan, Tennessee.
“By the spring of 1942, the Selective Service had become very active. Almost every month a group of 75 to 100 inductees would leave Murray for various branches of the armed services. The daily conversations included who had received their ‘Greetings from the President,’ as the induction notices were labeled.
“I received my ‘Greetings from the President’ in July 1942. My date to report to duty was two weeks later on Aug. 11, 1942. Dad brought me to Murray. On the way, our conversation wasn’t very lively. A couple of years before, mother had had a ‘good cry’ when I left home to go to college - and on this day she no doubt had another, but she was very discreet, considerate and not very open about it.
“From Murray, the buses took us to Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. At this point, we passed from civilian life into the military. I don’t remember very much about Fort Ben except the experiences of the first night. We slept on cots with four-inch cotton mattresses, no linen as I remember, in a room full of people, no privacy, ate food that wasn’t bad, but certainly was not like home.
“My assignment was to the 3rd Platoon, Company 1, 3rd Battalion, 379th Regiment of the 95th Infantry Division. I stayed in the same unit throughout the entire time I was on active duty.
“One afternoon, in late June, our regimental commander called out the 379th to an informal gathering in our parade area. He announced that the division had received orders for overseas assignment to Europe. At this moment, the war became considerably closer and more personal.”
After boarding a ship to Liverpool, England, Hendon and his fellow troops then moved near Winchester in southeast England. They then landed off the Normandy Coast, looking at the famous Omaha Beach. This was about 100 days after D-Day. They then moved on to Metz, France and were in General Patton’s 3rd Army. And in a few days they were in the battle of Metz.
After the fall of Metz, they moved toward Germany. Hendon was injured and his memory is…
“I was standing in this toilet (in a warehouse where his battalion was watching for enemy activity), looking out the window. I was told much later that a German ‘88’ shell hit the side of the building near where I stood. Much, much later, I also reflected - if you are gonna fall in battle for your country, how more humbling can it be than standing in a German privy.
“Medical records that followed me stated that I was wounded about noon Dec. 14, 1944. My left arm was blown off and I had one continuous wound on one side of my body from my collarbone to just above the knee. Some immediate, perilous and very courageous effort on the part of some men from my platoon got me out and on the way for medical attention. One of them received a military citation for what he did.
“Sometime near mid-March I was sent back to the states on Her Majesty’s Ship, the Queen Elizabeth. After a four-day crossing, we docked at New York Harbor, stayed overnight at a base on Staten Island, was placed on a train and sent to McCloskey Army Hospital in Temple, Texas. Immediately after arriving at McCloskey, I was granted a two-week furlough which I used to go home for a visit. The furlough also provided the experience of being a freshly wounded, arm amputee, serviceman circulating again among civilians. Some social and emotional adjusting was necessary.
“After the furlough ended, I reported back to McCloskey and was placed in several therapy programs - social, physical and other. They also fitted me with two different prosthesis. Only one proved to be anywhere near satisfactory.
“I was discharged from the U.S. Army, the hospital and re-entered civilian life on July 21, 1945.”
Schroader also designed another quilt featuring four veterans - Ike Grogan, Anthony Lee Marasco, Anthony Wayne Thomas and George Quincy Adams.
A newspaper article from the Murray Ledger & Times (not dated) provided by David Foley says “George Q. Adams of Lynn Grove has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement by order of Major General Willard S. Paul, commanding the 26th Infantry Division.
“On Nov. 13, Pvt. Adams and three other enlisted men volunteered to go to a forward position under heavy fire and recover a radio abandoned by a previous withdrawal that was vital to the operations of the battalion. Wading through waist-deep, swampy land, Pvt. Adams and the other members of the party recovered the radio and evacuated four wounded comrades.
Pvt. Adams is the son of Albert Adams of Lynn Grove.”
Along with this newspaper article, Foley also included a copy of a telegraph sent to Albert Adams (no visible date) which stated, “The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret that your son, Private George Q. Adams, has been reported missing in action since Nov. 23 in France. If further details or other information are received, you will be promptly notified.” Signed Dunlop, acting Adjutant General.
Lance Corporal Anthony Wayne Thomas was a friend of mine that I knew since high school. Tony was in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. He received two purple hearts.
Anthony Lee Marasco served in the U.S. Army as an automated logistical specialist from 1990 to 1997.
Ike Grogan was drafted in 1953 and served 16 months in Korea. He spent two years in active duty and six years in the reserves with the U.S. Army.
All of these men deserve our respect and most of all, our gratitude. I cannot imagine, as a mother, how hard it was to watch your son or daughter leave for war.
We truly owe each man and woman who has served our country a huge debt of gratitude and thanks. We are living the life we are now because of these brave men and women and some of them gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The quilt hanging ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Calloway County Courthouse. The Veterans Day Parade will follow at 4 p.m.
***
Huldy’s 1940s and World War II Museum will open Nov. 9
In honor of Veterans’ Day and the 101st anniversary of the end of World War I, Huldy’s 1940s and World War II Museum will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Roses’ Reliquary at 2112 Darby Dan Drive.
This is a collection of Dr. Winfield Rose, and features a classic 1947 Oldsmobile 98 that is still in operation. Other items on display include pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, books and artifacts from the 1940s and World War II which were collected from as far west as Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to Berlin, Germany in the east.
Also on display will be a few items from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I.
Dr. Rose has opened his museum in previous years during Veterans’ Day and other memorial holidays, and is available at other times by appointment.
