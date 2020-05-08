This is the second part of a story of how the WATCH Center developed into what it is today, stemming from the work of many in the community to make this center a reality. Information was taken from a book written by Dr. Ruth Cole, another book written by Peggy Williams and other information Peggy shared.
Mrs. Jean Willis became the second teacher for the School of New Hope in the fall of 1961. The previous year, she had taught at the Forestdale Public School in McCracken County. Frances Bradley, previous teacher, moved to Princeton to work with a school for the mentally disabled.
The Kentucky Common School Laws were being revised and updated. New regulations were being developed concerning special education. The new regulations would become effective June 14, 1962, and would affect the School of New Hope. Another statue was revised in 1962 which required school districts to report all children which made it possible for the identification of children who might benefit from special education.
The parents and teacher of the school continued to make the community aware of the local needs and emphasis was also coming from the national news media on the neglect of special education for exceptional children. In October of 1961, President Kennedy ordered an all out attack on the problem of mental disabilities and set up a vocational panel to study the whole field of those affected.
A small group of parents in Calloway County met regularly, but they felt the need for broader involvement within the community, according to Ruth Cole. Kentucky now had a state association so an effort was made to establish a Calloway County association.
Approximately 60 citizens of Murray and Calloway County assembled in the Murray City Hall. John L. Williams presided at the meeting and he informed the group that Calloway County’s School of New Hope was the only unit for mentally disabled children in Western Kentucky and it was for trainable mentally disabled children. He also stressed the need for help for the educable mentally disabled children.
Dr. Ralph Woods, president of Murray State College, urged the group to form an association and the group immediately acted upon his suggestion. John L. Williams was elected president; Eukley Roberts, vice president; Mrs. Paul D. Grogan, secretary-treasurer. Board members were R.L. Cooper, Jimmy Rickman, Maurice Ryan and Bill Fandrich.
At this time, the School of New Hope had nine students. Willis emphasized the principal problem was to teach the child how to get along with others. She also emphasized the need for more space.
The 1962 Kentucky General Assembly approved Governor Bert Combs request that a sum of $4.5 million be appropriated for better care and treatment of the mentally disabled. Under his direction, a state facility was opened in the fall of 1962 at Outwood near Dawson Springs. This school appeared to be an answer to prayers for Blanche Kemp, although the thought of her son being 65 to 70 miles away from home made her very said. She was delighted, however, to know if anything happened to her there would be a place he could receive care.
One of the highlights of 1962 for parents and students was a camping trip in August. The first Camp MARC was held at Dawson Springs. As the summer ended, the children were back at the School of New Hope.
Willis, according to Cole, gave a report at a Civitan Club meeting and said an effort was underway to expand the facilities at the School of New Hope to make the program more effective.
Wayne Wilson, fund chairman for the Civitan Club, stated the Civitans were setting forth a plan to build a building in the vicinity of Murray to accommodate approximately 40 children. The Murray Woman’s Club responded that they would consider the project and would take action at their next meeting.
The class enrollment in the fall of 1963 was eight children. Tommy Spiceland died on Feb. 7, 1964. He had a weak heart from birth, but had overcome many health problems to live happily to this age.
According to Cole, the association continued their efforts to get suitable facilities for classes for all mentally disabled children. Representatives of the School of New Hope appeared before the Murray Board of Education and requested the Murray City School System accept a formal request to be accepted as part of the city school system as soon as feasible. Children from both the county and city would be allowed to avail themselves of this school. After much discussion, the board passed a unanimous resolution stating the need for four additional classrooms at Robertson Elementary School. Donations came from the association, the Murray Civitan Club and the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club.
In April of 1964, bids were let for the additions to Robertson School. Thelma Warford was proposed to be the teacher for the educable class provided proper certification was obtained.
The class of the trainable children enrolled in the fall of 1964 at Robertson Elementary School. Mrs. Willis continued to be the teacher. They were now under the administrative control of the Murray City School System.
Peggy Williams reminds us that all of this progress in Murray and Calloway County in this field was long before Public Law 94-142 was enacted in 1975. This act required all public schools accepting federal funds to provide equal access to education and one free meal a day for children with physical and mental disabilities up to the age of 21.
According to information from Peggy, the Calloway County Association purchased a building at 702 Main Street in 1970. This was to offer a variety of mental health services and a preschool daycare program to serve children with special needs.
Peggy’s son, Jamie, was born and diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome in December of 1970. She and her husband were both 23 years old, and knew nothing about Down’s Syndrome.
“I was unsure of what to do and maybe I was even feeling a little sorry for myself at first, and my husband asked me, ‘does it make you love him any less?’ Of course, my answer was ‘no.’”
Peggy began attending the meetings of the Calloway County Association and visited the class being held in the kitchen of the mental health building on Main and said her life changed forever. She began to volunteer as a teacher’s aide and drive the first van on a route that covered all corners of Calloway County picking up students and taking them home each afternoon.
In 1973, the board of directors purchased a house at 704 Main St. to better accommodate the needs of the preschool program. In 1975, with the passage of Public Law 94-142, it was brought to the attention of the board that after a disabled individual reached 21, they were no longer being served. Some remained at home after leaving the public schools, while others were being institutionalized.
A program for adults was then organized and met in the kitchen of the building at 702 Main.
In 1976, to avoid duplication of services, Murray State University assumed the responsibility of educating the preschool children and the adult program was then moved into the building at 704 Main.
By the spring of 1983, this facility has reached its capacity and both buildings had deteriorated to the point of safety concerns.
According to Peggy, after efforts failed to sell the properties, mental health services and the adult program separated and moved to temporary facilities. The adult program was relocated at the corner of 12th and Main streets, while the old buildings were being removed, and not a single day during this period of transition was missed.
The structures were razed on Oct. 27, 1983 and Bill Adams Construction began work on a 3,200 square foot facility which would adequately serve the needs of the disabled adults in Murray and Calloway County.
To establish an identity, the board voted in December 1983 to call the facility WATCH Inc. - Work Activities Training Center for the Handicapped, and opened on May 2, 1984.
Peggy said that within two and one-half years, the new facility was at capacity due to new families moving into the community. A building expansion fund was established and the plans were made for the construction of a 3,220 square foot workshop. This was completed and in use by January 1989 through grants from Civitan International, Kentucky Colonels, Knights of Columbus and community support.
As WATCH continued to grow with demand for extended services, an office building which provides space for three staff, along with a room for testing/evaluations and a file room was constructed in 1999. A 40-foot wheelchair ramp was constructed for easier access to the building. The driveway now extends from Main Street to Olive Street, alleviating some of the traffic congestion entering and exiting Main Street.
In addition, grants were secured for construction of a pavilion to hold six picnic tables, as well as construction of four swing sets, one with a platform for wheelchairs. A Memory Garden with fountain was also constructed. These construction projects took place in 2001 and 2002.
The purchase and remodeling of the 5,000 square foot WATCH Annex at 105 N. Seventh St. took place in 2005 due to additional space needed for contract work with Briggs & Stratton and Pella Corporation.
In 2012, the Peggy B. Williams Activity and Wellness Center was constructed at 107 N. Seventh St., in honor of the WATCH director who served in that position since 1982. In 2018, the vacant lot at 109 N. Seventh St. was purchased and a warehouse was constructed in 2019.
WATCH Inc. is dedicated to providing the most normal lifestyle possible and to prepare each individual for maximal self-sufficiency by offering new opportunities and experiences in self-help, independent living, pre-vocational and community skills. The goal is to assist people with disabilities in becoming fully integrated into their community. Individuals attend the center weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The adult program that started with six individuals in a small kitchen now serves 60 individuals in almost 20,000 square feet of space.
The WATCH Center is staffed with an executive director and 14 staff members which includes an executive financial director, program manager, assistant program manager, floor supervisor, direct support professional instructors, certified employment support professionals, employment specialists and an executive advisor.
WATCH operates on an annual budget of approximately $1.1 million. The majority of the funding is received through three Kentucky Medicaid Waivers and donations from the community make up the final source of funding. Aluminum can recycling and the annual WATCH Newsletter are the only fundraisers conducted by WATCH.
Organizations such as the Knights of Columbus, local churches, fraternities, sororities and many others sponsor several fundraisers throughout the year to meet needs.
Since government funding may drop significantly in any given year, dependence on community support varies greatly, according to Williams.
“With the coronavirus pandemic and shut-down, we are praying we can get through this and re-open,” she said. “I once said that I do not know of any other job where a person can go to work each day and get 60 hugs from people who are genuinely happy to see you. Now I am wondering if we will ever be able to hug each other again.”
Peggy shares that Dr. Ruth Cole stated that the writing of the history of the School of New Hope was a labor of love dedicated to those parents, and especially Blanche Kemp and Abbie Williams, who worked so hard to allow children to develop to their fullest potential and be accepted as human beings in our society. They opened up a new world to so many children who never knew what it was like to explore outside their homes.
“I am sorry I never met Blanche. I know that she and Abbie and John L. Williams would be proud of how their efforts resulted in the opportunities offered by the city and county school systems,” said Peggy. “I think they would also be proud of a facility like WATCH where disabled adults are involved in their community activities, working, paying their taxes, volunteering, shopping, banking, using public transportation and being happy productive citizens.”
Blanche Kemp died Sept. 16, 1966. When Gene had reached the age of 21 he was transferred to Outwood and was later transferred to a new facility in Lexington. His father died in 1984, and Gene passed away Feb. 6, 1992 at the age of 48.
Miss Abbie and family continued to live in Murray with Janice attending Robertson and she also had the opportunity to attend WATCH. She lived at home with her parents. She became ill and died Sept. 19, 1985. John L. Williams died suddenly on Sept. 19, 1988. According to Peggy, his daughter quoted her father as saying “Abbie does all the work and I get all the glory.”
Because of the vision of these two women and with the help and support of their family and the community, these special needs children were given a chance to be out in a world that some would not have known otherwise. The dedication and work that has been carried on by Peggy Williams and others in this community again show that when there is a vision and you are determined to see that vision become reality, working on a project such as this becomes a labor of love. And to think it all started with selling magazines door-to-door.
