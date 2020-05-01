Peggy Williams, who has devoted most of her adult life to the physically disabled children and adults in Calloway County, reached out to me a few weeks ago after I had published one of the stories in Ruth Cole’s book, “Memories, Stores, Places.” It seems Cole had been responsible for securing a grant that helped to establish the WATCH Center and Cole had also written a book about the first home for the handicapped, called “New Hope.”
I asked Peggy if she would share with me this information and she graciously emailed her story and sent me two books, one she wrote in 2001 called “WATCH, Inc. - Our First 30 Years,” and the book Cole wrote about New Hope.
With the coronavirus still lurking in our midst, I cannot do in-person interviews, so this is a collaboration of Peggy agreeing to take the time to compile some information sent by email, and me reading through both of the above mentioned books. I think I have a pretty good grasp of how WATCH became a reality and it is quite a story.
As Cole begins her book, she talks of the reality that the development of a school for the mentally disabled children of Calloway County is a story of a mother’s dedication and search for care for her child and other children like him.
According to Cole, Blanche Sherman Kemp had been educated as a teacher and had taught children for many years, but on Jan. 7, 1944, she gave birth to a son who would inspire her to find a way to offer suitable training for children like him. At the time, Blanche, wife of Harlan Kemp, the mother of Gene Kemp, found that Western Kentucky had no facilities for education or training of mentally disabled children.
Cole was employed at the Houston-McDevitt Clinic during this time and was present to examine Gene when he was born. She stated that the only abnormality was coarse hair, but doctors made careful examinations. The baby was put on therapy which was thought appropriate for thyroid deficiency. As a child, he developed slowly and had problems with dexterity, and as he grew he became larger than average for a child his age.
Blanche recognized his limitations and sought help where it was available, which at that time was the Easter Seal program in Paducah. She took him to Paducah twice a week for speech and mobility therapy.
In 1950, she enrolled him in the public school, but he did not attend regularly. Cole writes that “in 1951, he was enrolled in first grade and continued in regular attendance through fifth grade. He had learned numbers, could write his name and read simple sentences. Blanche’s challenge was to find a satisfactory place to care for her child.”
Peggy shared that Blanche learned of a new law that passed and was effective May 18, 1956, which read: Special education classes for mentally handicapped children. 157.230. If parents of as many as 12 educable mentally handicapped children living in a school district desire special education classes for their children, school boards of any school district shall establish and maintain such classes, subject to any limitation specified in other laws.
Cole stated that at that time, there was no registration of children with disabilities. Most parents kept them at home. Some parents were ashamed to have their children seen and others feared the children would be mistreated. There was no way to determine how many children were available to establish a class and parents had to be convinced that such a class was good for their child.
Blanche, in addition to teaching, took a job selling magazines house-to-house. According to Peggy, this activity had a dual purpose because she was able to enter homes and see all family members. She and Abbie Williams, another dedicated mother, wife of John L. Williams, met and the two became a formidable force with a determination to find children who would profit from a special education program.
Miss Abbie, as she was known, had given birth to a baby girl, Janice, in 1953, in a very long and difficult birth, according to Cole’s book. The baby suffered brain damage but the symptoms were not recognized until she was about six months of age when she could not sit up alone.
During her magazine sales, Blanche had identified children in many homes and the women worked together to call on these parents to persuade them to consider sending their child to a school if one became available.
Dr. Cole tells of the hours Blanche and Abbie spent on the phone with parents and attending meetings with city council members to get permission to build a small school which was turned down (twice) because of the objection of nearby residents. There were tears of defeat and tears of happiness when another community member joined their team.
In 1957, enough children were identified to make up a class of the required students. The principle issues were qualified students, certified teachers and request by the superintendent of a school district. All the children had to be certified by an appropriate professional authority after adequate examination as educable mentally handicapped. A second requirement was a teacher must hold a valid teacher’s certificate as approved by Kentucky law. Another requirement was that a local school board of a district must approve the budget and the school superintendent was to request approval by the State Board of Education in order for the state to provide per capita cost for education of the students. The per annum allotment for each child was $125. These finances did not include adequate classrooms. At that time, classroom space in Murray Independent and Calloway County was very crowded. Also other parents and the public were not receptive to having handicapped children on the regular school campus. These hurdles would have seemed insurmountable to most mothers, but these two women were dauntless in their efforts.
The two women consulted with Joe Berry and H.B. Bailey Jr., who were chief officers of the American Legion, to ask them to request from their membership the use of the Legion Home for a classroom.
According to Cole, Abbie Williams was always a constant, quiet worker in the establishment of the school, but her husband, John L., was a frequent and forceful spokesman for the cause. Both never wavered in their interest in the development of education for the mentally disabled children.
Through Kirby Jennings’ efforts, a Calloway County Committee for Exceptional Children was formed when a group of interested officials and citizens met at the Calloway County Health Department Aug. 19, 1957. Kirby became chairman of the committee.
Superintendents Zelna Carter of the Murray City Schools and Superintendent Buron Jeffery of Calloway Schools gave assurance that the project was possible and humanitarian, but they explained the many obstacles in implementing the project.
Peggy tells that with monies allocated from the Calloway County United Fund Drive, stipends approved by the two boards of education for each student, and the hope and hard work of the parents, the School of New Hope (the name suggested by Kirby Jennings) opened Jan. 20, 1958 in the American Legion Building.
Peggy said there were many names involved with this project and most she came to know personally - Kirby Jennings, Robert O. Miller, Mrs. Harlan Kemp, Mrs. Rob Erwin, Woodrow Rickman, Jimmy Rickman, The Murray Civitan Club, Wayne Williams, Wayne Wilson, Zelna Carter, Buron Jeffrey, Aubrey Willoughby, Hoyt Roberts, William C. Adams, Gene Landolt, Dr. C. C. Lowry and Dr. Ralph Woods.
In Cole’s book, she said State Rep. Owen Billington and State Sen. George Ed Overbey were in attendance at a meeting and offered their assistance in overcoming problems of administration or political nature. R.L. Cooper, director of the Calloway County Health Department, offered close assistance to the group and suggested future meetings could be held at the health department. Mrs. John L. Williams, Mrs. Claud Miller and Mrs. Rob Erwin agreed to study the financial needs of the project and sources of income until it was operating as a unit of the two schools.
Named to a special committee for the appointment of a teacher were Mrs. John Williams, Mrs. Robert Bucy and Ruth Cole.
On Sept. 26, 1957, the screening program became a reality. Dr. Robert Alsop at Murray State, who was specially educated for this type of work, offered his services. The testing of the children began the first of October with the cost of a test at $3 per child for the testing materials.
The Calloway County United Fund met Oct. 9, 1957, to set their goals for 1958. Holmes Ellis was presiding and the board directed its executive board to expend $1,000 from its current fund for the financing of the School for Exceptional Children. In addition, the board set up an appropriation of $1,500 in the 1951 budget for the School of New Hope. Robert Miller, Calloway County attorney, was chairman of the fund drive.
The American Legion Auxiliary was busy during the month of October seeking ways to assist in the development of the school. At a meeting on Nov. 2, 1957, the members voted to buy a refrigerator to be used by the School of New Hope.
The committee seeking a teacher contacted Mary Frances Bradley who held a bachelor of science degree from Murray State College in secondary education. She was a Murray resident, but had been teaching for many years in Paducah. She agreed to accept the position for a very small salary.
Peggy said that 15 children were enrolled in the new school with ages ranging from 5 to 21, with some never having had any training outside the home. The parents provided transportation to and from the school each day and cooked the meals. Some parents stayed to help feed the children who couldn’t feed themselves. These experiences helped prepare the parents to educate the community of the need for a school for exceptional children. According to Cole, Janice, Miss Abbie’s daughter, was 5, and Gene Kemp was 14.
Peggy said the school operated for a year at the American Legion building and was then moved to the Joe Berry house at Sixth and Poplar streets for a year. Then a house and lot on South 16th Street (Wiswell Road) was purchased from Jerry Bynum. At a meeting held at Murray City Hall with approximately 60 people in attendance, John L. Williams gave a speech and announced that the School of New Hope was the only unit for disabled children in Western Kentucky receiving some support from the state.
The Murray chapter of Civitan International was chartered in Murray in 1958 and this organization became an influential force in the continuing development of the education of the mentally disabled. By June of 1960, the club had proposed to erect a modern building for the School of New Hope. They planned to construct the school which would be operated in cooperation with the county school system.
According to Cole, Woodrow and Jimmy Rickman, representing the Civitan Club, appeared before the Board of Zoning on June 7, 1960, concerning placing a school on a lot on the corner of South 16th and Sycamore streets. It was agreed to hold a hearing on the proposed school in order to give citizens the privilege of expressing their views or opinions. A meeting was scheduled at Murray City Hall, presided over by Chairman James Lassiter. A petition was presented to him signed by residents of the area indicating that they did not want a school at this location. A committee was formed representing the Civitan Club and on July 15, 1960, a delegation of eight appeared before the Murray City Council and informed the council that a meeting with the Murray-Calloway County Park was held and a site east of the Girl Scout Cabin was suggested. Three residents of the area immediately objected and the issues was referred to the park committee for further study. At the next meeting of the council, a petition was read signed by residents of the area, protesting the construction of a school and again, the Civitan project was denied.
The Civitan Club continued to pursue this project and in September 1960, the club bought a lot on South 16th Street just around the curve as the street bends to the west (the Bynum property). The home was used as the school building for the Sept. 6, 1960 enrollment. The Civitan Club held pancake days at local restaurants and the proceeds were used to retire the indebtedness of $4,000 on the building on 16th Street. In August of 1961, a picture appeared in the “Murray Democrat” showing local workers laying the final bricks to contribute to the modernization of the school. The building was completely remodeled and a sheltered play area constructed. n
Next week ... the School of New Hope becomes the WATCH Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.