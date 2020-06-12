If most of you are on social media, then the recent debate about the Murray Confederate Memorial is of no surprise. For those who do not participate on social media, I am sure you have heard or read about the discussions and debates being shared among the citizens of our city/county.
I grew up in Murray, but I can say that I knew very little about this monument except it was there to honor Confederate soldiers from Calloway County. Because of the comments I have read on Facebook from many in this community about this monument, I decided to make it my mission to find out as many “facts” about this monument as I could. I knew that some of the comments I read were not true, but many I was not sure about and therefore, I have spent the better part of a week talking with local historians and genealogists, reading the information submitted when this monument was approved for the National Register of Historic Places, and talking with those who have an interest in this monument, either keeping it as it is or removing it. I have tried to uncover as much information as I possibly could in an effort to share the “facts” about this monument in the hope that some of the rumors and untruths may be uncovered.
This column is by no means an opinion about the future of this memorial. I only wanted to “weed through” the information and be able to present facts so that those in our community would be able to make a more informed decision on the monument’s future. Trying to uncover facts that are more than 100 years old has not been an easy task, and because Pogue Library at Murray State University is closed, I was not able to access information from that source. Those that I talked with are mostly Murray natives and much of what they know is information that has been passed down from generations or from printed materials. Bear in mind that I am not saying this column will have all the correct information, but I believe I have discovered as much information as I could to find or at least be close to the facts surrounding this historical monument in our community. I do believe the information contained here is much more accurate than much of what is being shared via Facebook or other social media outlets.
I will begin by referencing the paperwork filed when the Murray Confederate Memorial was approved to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and which gives information on how the memorial came to be. That information is in paragraphs designated with the quotation (“) mark.
“The Murray Confederate Memorial is historically significant for its association with the ‘Lost Cause’ movement which swept through the South beginning shortly after the Civil War and continuing well into the 20th century. The memorial is a typical example of the Lost Cause Memorial at the peak of the movement, when the forces of commercialization had begun to infiltrate the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) and the United Confederate Veterans (UCV) organizations.
“The ‘Lost Cause’ movement began within a generation after the Civil War, as Reconstruction in the South came to an end. The movement began among Southern citizens attempting to deal with the reality of Confederate defeat in the war. During Reconstruction, a new myth had emerged in the South to reconcile the reality of defeat with the wartime belief that the Confederacy was divinely sanctioned. The basis of this myth was the belief that the Confederacy was a ‘lost cause’ which was historically doomed to failure due to the overwhelming numerical superiority of its enemy (the Union). Accompanying this myth was the belief that the men who had fought for the Confederacy were especially valiant for fighting for a cause they knew was doomed. By the end of the Reconstruction, this myth had evolved into the Lost Cause Movement. With this movement, Southerners were able to accept the Confederacy’s defeat (reconciling themselves with the Union) while still being able to honor their Confederate veterans as heroes.
“Some veteran’s and citizen’s organizations began to spring up throughout the South with the intent of honoring the veterans of the Confederacy, both dead and alive. Some of the most popular were the United Confederate Veterans, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the United Sons of Confederate Veterans. The most enduring of these organizations was the UDC, with chapters spread across the South in virtually every Southern town and even some Western and Northern towns.
“The J.N. Williams chapter of the UDC was organized in Murray on May 4, 1904, at the home of Mrs. Effie Gatlin by Mrs. W.S. Swann and Mrs. Annie Schroader, who were members of the Paducah chapter. The chapter members were Miss Eunice Oury, Mrs. Ambie Conner, Miss Rowena Williams, Mrs. Annie Schroader, Mrs. W.S. Swann, Miss Alice Boyd, Mrs. Mary E. Williams and Mrs. Mable Shipley, with Oury serving as the first president.
“The chapter was named for J.N. Williams, commander of the H.B. Lyon Camp, UCV, a former citizen of this community who went to his reward only a few years before. The brave soldier for whom this chapter was named was wounded on the field of Gettysburg, losing his arm as a result of the wound. He was one of the outstanding citizens of Murray throughout his life, having served the people both in business and publicly for many years. He was honored with a commission as Colonel on the staff of General Bennett H. Young.
“This chapter of the UDC has taken an active part since its organization in the civic and community life of Murray, and decided that Calloway County must have a monument and started to work to build it. The cost was $2,250, half of which had already been raised. They hoped to have it completed by the third of June (Confederate Memorial Day), but World War I began and finances were strained. Also, the statue was to be made in Italy, and because of the war, that work would be delayed. Most of the memorial is constructed of granite, with the exception of the drinking fountain, and the statue and cannonballs are made of marble. At the base of the statue there are several inscriptions including its erection date, May 1917, the name of the UDC chapter that sponsored it and the inscriptions ‘In Loving Remembrance’ and ‘Confederate Soldiers’ on the two sides of the statue. A brass plate is attached at the bottom recognizing Effie Gatlin who was president and spearheaded the fundraising. She died before the memorial was erected. The water fountain was turned off sometime between 1945 and 1954 because of vandalism and a problem with freezing water lines.
“The fundraising began in 1914-15 and the monument was completed and erected in 1917. In the early stages of the Lost Cause Movement, most of these memorials were erected in cemeteries and featured classical symbols of mourning. Of the 94 Confederate memorials erected between 1865 and 1885, 64 were erected in cemeteries. But soon after the Reconstruction, the UDC began erecting most of its memorials on courthouse lawns and they often featured depictions of Confederate heroes or common Confederate soldiers. Of the 306 memorials erected between 1900 and 1912, 241 were erected in towns.”
During the Civil War, Kentucky was a border state, and was heavily pro-Confederate. It seems there were approximately 1,000 soldiers from Murray who served during the Civil War, with about 800 being a part of the Confederate Army.
“The UDC immediately began organizing Confederate Memorial Day celebrations and raising money for a memorial. Their fundraising activities culminated in 1917 with the purchase of a combination drinking fountain/statue memorial from the McNeel Marble Company of Marietta, Georgia. This company that constructed the memorial was the most well known of all the companies around this time that specialized in Confederate memorials. The company was notorious in their solicitation of UDC business and continuously advertised in the ‘Confederate Veteran’ magazine - the official magazine of the UDC and UCV. Its agents traveled the country speaking to UDC chapters and offered special financing. The combination drinking fountain/statue was one of McNeel’s most popular models and it is the model that many historians feel represented the peak of the commercialization of the Lost Cause.
The UDC had raised most of the money for the memorial, but was $500 short of the total needed. According to information from several sources, Edwin Diuguid was president of the Bank of Murray, which was on the East side of the court square at the corner of Fourth and Main Street. Even though no written documentation was found, it seems that several historians of Calloway County shared that Mr. Diuguid told the UDC he would give them the remaining $500 with one stipulation. The statue would face the Bank of Murray building so he would be able to see it from his office window. This information, along with the information filed for the national registry application, which included the placement of the water line for the water fountain, explains why the statue is facing the direction it does.
I have been told there are many Confederate statues that do not face South, nor do they face North. Some say they are to all face the South and others say they are to face the North as if they are looking in the face of the northerners, but according to one source, in Richmond, Virginia, for example, which was the capitol of the Confederacy, there are many statues and they all face different directions so apparently which direction the statue faced was strictly up to who was in charge of the installation. I was also told that a Mr. Gatlin, who owned the Gatlin Building that collapsed many years ago at the northeast corner of the court square, had given the money to finish the fundraising, but I do believe in talking with several involved with the history of this statue, that his wife was the president of the UDC during the time of the fundraising and installation, so I am sure he probably did contribute to the fund. Kirby Jennings, in his book, “The Story of Calloway County, 1822-1976,” stated he believed it was a Mr. Dees who was a cashier at the Bank of Murray who contributed the last $500. Whoever made the $500 contribution was apparently the one who requested its placement and that would clarify why the Murray Confederate Memorial statue faces the northeast direction.
“It seems the erection and unveiling of the memorial was overshadowed by the U.S. entry into World War I and so the usual pomp and ceremony which accompanied the unveiling of a Confederate memorial was neglected. Aside from the gloom which pervaded the ceremonies due to the war, there was also some disappointment expressed by some local citizens who weren’t satisfied with the memorial’s depiction of Robert E. Lee.”
Growing up in Murray, I heard the memorial referred to as the Robert E. Lee statue, but there is nothing written on the memorial that confirms this. But the paperwork that was filed to be placed on the National Registry refers to the Robert E. Lee Memorial.
In speaking with UDC members, I was told the Calloway Confederate Memorial belongs to them. The Calloway County Fiscal Court contributed $200 to the purchase of the monument and on Dec. 12, 1916, minutes of the Calloway County Fiscal Court says, “It is ordered by the Court that the United Daughters of the Confederacy be granted the privilege of erecting a monument and drinking fountain in the court yard, the location shall be by and with the approval of the Fiscal Court.”
On Nov. 18, 2004, the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council approved the official designation of the Calloway County Confederate Monument as a Kentucky Military Heritage Object. Listing as a Military Heritage Site or Object gives recognition that the monument has historical significance to the martial heritage of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and once designated, it cannot be destroyed, removed or significantly altered, other than for repair or renovation, without the written consent of the commission. This was in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statues 171.780 to 171.788.
Some I talked with have taken offense to the statements made that Robert E. Lee had no connection to Calloway County. Several expressed that their ancestors served in the Confederacy under General Lee and some even named their children after the general.
“Over the years, the Murray Confederate Memorial has fallen victim to the decline of the Lost Cause Movement. The rifle on the statue that was held by Lee’s arm was broken and is no longer there. The lights under the canopy which is over the statue are no longer working and neither is the water fountain. Some of the cannonballs that adorned the top of the canopy were damaged over the years, but they have been replaced.”
I also did not uncover any information that would confirm that the Klu Klux Clan had anything to do with the purchase or erection of this memorial.
At this time, I believe this is a compilation of pertinent facts with regard to the Calloway County Confederate Memorial. With petitions being circulated for the removal of the memorial and to keep the memorial, I hope those who are interested in either scenario will read this information before signing either petition. Making an informed decision is much wiser than basing your beliefs on “rumors.”
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.