Humane Society of Calloway County seeks pet photos

MURRAY – The Humane Society of Calloway County invites pet owners to feature their pets in the society’s high-quality, full-color 2023 Pet Calendar. Twelve photos will be selected for special “Pet of the Month” placement and every photo submitted will appear on a date square somewhere on the calendar.
To be in the calendar, there is a $30 donation for the first photo and $10 for each additional photo. There is no limit to the number of entries that can be submitted.
“Every photo submitted will be appear on a date square somewhere on the calendar so that each pet will have its moment in the spotlight,”said Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Hodge. “You can even reserve a specific date for an additional $5 donation – adoption date, birth date, memorial date, your birthday, any date that is meaningful to you or your pet. We have had several people submit photos of pets of family members or friends and plan to give the calendars as Christmas gifts to the pet owners.”
Photographs must be in the Humane Society office by midnight Oct. 26.
All proceeds support the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County. Calendars will be available at the Humane Society office and at local businesses the first week of December for $12 each.
Digital photos are preferred or a hard copy photo that is no less than a 4” X 6”; all photos must be in color and contain only animals; digital photos must be well-focused, sharp images that are the highest quality available. Entries will be impartially judged with 12 photos chosen for Featured Pet of the Month. Every photo submitted will be included on a date square in the calendar.
Photographs may be submitted by emailing digital photos or by mailing or delivering photographs to the Humane Society at P. O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or 607 Poplar St. The donation may be made via PayPal on the Humane Society’s website, by check, cash or credit or debit card. “We are looking forward to another beautiful calendar in 2023 because of the amazing photographs submitted by pet lovers who support our work,” Hodge said. “I’ve seen so many beautiful photos that people have taken of their pets during the past months as people are out and about more. We hope people will include them in the calendar and the proceeds will go to help the injured and homeless animals that come to us each and every day.”
For more details about the 2023 Pet Calendar or with questions, contact the Humane Society of Calloway County at 270-759-1884 or humanesociety@murray-ky.net. Volunteers are in the office Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mission of The Humane Society of Calloway County is to extend humane education, teach kindness and concern for animals and humans alike; relieve suffering and prevent cruelty to animals; increase awareness of pet overpopulation and work to reduce it; enrich our community through the promotion of quality of life for animals and people.
