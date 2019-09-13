MURRAY - The Humane Society of Calloway County invites those who support animals in need to submit their own pets in the society’s full-color 2020 Pet Calendar. There will be 12 photos that will be selected for the special “Pet of the Month” placement and each and every photo submitted will appear on a date square somewhere on the calendar.
Photographs may be submitted by emailing digital photos or by mailing or delivering photographs to the Humane Society at P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071 or at 604 Poplar Street.
If you do not have personal or family photos of your own to submit, you can celebrate one of our adopted pets by sponsoring their photo for the calendar.
The entry form and details about the calendar are on the Humane Society’s website at www.ForThePets.org or call 270-759-1884.
Photographs must be in the Humane Society office by midnight, Monday, Sept. 16.
All proceeds support the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County. Calendars will be available at the Humane Society’s Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 2.
