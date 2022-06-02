MURRAY - The Humane Society of Calloway County is holding its Dog and Puppy Obedience Classes on Thursday, June 9, and Puppy Kindergarten begins Monday, June 20. Classes meet at 6 p.m. for eight weeks for dog obedience classes and seven weeks for puppies. The fee is $80 for the course.
Obedience classes are a great place to spend quality, fun time with your dog or puppy. The Humane Society’s dog and puppy obedience classes provide that opportunity as you work together toward your puppy or dog becoming a well-behaved companion at home and in the community. Basic training and good manners for the dogs are the focus of both classes.
The classes help the handler teach the dog to sit, stay, lie down, not to pull on the leash while walking, not to jump on other dogs or people and to come when called. “It’s a completely positive activity and a great way to bond with your dog,” said Kathy Hodge, executive director of the Humane Society of Calloway County. “The more you work with your dog, the better you both get.”
Socializing with new people and places in important in the classes. “Socialization with other dogs and with new people is an extremely important part of a dog’s development into a good citizen,” said Hodge. “The pandemic has limited the options that we usually have for socializing our pups and the obedience classes can help with that.”
Contact the Humane Society by email at humanesociety@murray-ky.net, by phone at 270-759-1884 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by messaging on Facebook or Instagram for registration form and details. Pre-registration is required.
