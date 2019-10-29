Humane Society to hold Holiday Bazaar Saturday

MURRAY – The Humane Society of Calloway County’s Holiday Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weaks Community Center. Scores of gift items, baskets ready for gift-giving, custom-designed succulent arrangements, T-shirts and hoodies and the 2020 Pet Calendar will all be available during the bazaar.
The Humane Society counts on the proceeds from the bazaar to help support its many programs that assist animals in our community.
“The Humane Society’s bazaar has always been one of the best in Murray and this year’s will be bigger and better than ever,” said Director Kathy Hodge. “Our local supporters create handcrafted items and find treasures to donate. Local businesses have generously donated gift certificates. Our 2020 Pet Calendar is $10 and is a compilation of pet photographs submitted by our local friends and supporters. The generosity of our members and supporters make this event a success.”
