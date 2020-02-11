Hunt and Jennye Sue Smock Scholarship recipient Amy Krazl studies abroad

MURRAY – Murray State University sophomore Amy Krazl of St. Louis, Missouri, spent part of this past summer in Segovia, Spain, studying and improving her skills in the Spanish language. Krazl, a nursing major and Spanish minor, traveled with the Kentucky Institute for International Studies (KIIS) and was a recipient of the esteemed Hunt and Jennye Sue Smock Scholarship Endowment for Spanish Language Immersion (SMOCK).
Through a generous donation of $3,000 from the Hunt and Jennye Sue Smock Scholarship Endowment, Krazl was able to achieve her goal of studying the Spanish language abroad. This scholarship is available to Murray State students who have completed at least 12 hours in Spanish language, who are studying abroad through KIIS and who are interested in taking at least one Spanish course abroad. In the last year, Krazl was one of six students awarded SMOCK scholarships.
While on the program, Krazl said her language skills grew in ways that she was not expecting. She said she appreciated the speaking practice she received while staying with her host family, and learned vocabulary specific to Spain.
Krazl visited several cities on her trip; while staying in Segovia, she was able to visit Málaga, Barcelona, Toledo, Salamanca, and Ávila.
“It was going to take a lot of convincing for my parents to let me travel across the world,” Krazl said. “But, since SMOCK provided me with so much financial aid, it was a real push that allowed me to go on my program.”
Krazl said one of her most memorable experiences came when her señora (host mom) gave her and her roommate a book in Spanish, encouraging them to grow their language skills. She added that she unexpectedly improved her navigational skills on the trip; without direct access to GPS or a constant wifi connection, Krazl learned her way around by using maps and other physical resources and landmarks.
To learn more about Education Abroad opportunities at Murray State, visit murraystate.edu/educationabroad.
