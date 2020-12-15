Ice House Impressions Art Show announces winners

MAYFIELD – Mayfield’s Ice House is showcasing the finest art from local artists in their gallery. Thirty-seven artists competed to win $950 in cash awards during the current Impressions Art Show 2020. Many of these artworks are for sale and can be viewed in the gallery through Dec. 19.
Juror for this year’s show is watercolor artist John McLaren. John is a well-known local artist who has won awards at numerous West Kentucky shows, including the annual Impressions Art Show at the Ice House Gallery. Retired from teaching telecommunications for 25 years with Murray State University, he honed his watercolor techniques aboard the Alexandra, the sailboat home to both him and his wife Cindy for 10 years. Now John and his wife live in Murray. Juror John McLaren chose the recipients of nine cash awards and three honorable mentions.
Best in Show, with a cash prize of $200, went to Jason Bailey for his oil painting “Under the Umbrellas” and was sponsored by WK&T.
Each of the first place winners won $100. First place painting went to Kevin Myers for “Awakening” and was sponsored by 1st Kentucky Bank. First place mixed media went to Judy Hobbs for her art quilt “Pacific Pageantry” and was sponsored by Independence Bank. First place photography went to Amy Harris for “The Metropolitan” and was sponsored by Dairyman Supply Company. First place drawing went to Ruby Tebelak for “Autumn Splendor” and was sponsored by Howard Happy Company. First place 3D went to Bill Douglas for his bronze sculpture “Last Minute Instructions” and was sponsored by Mayfield Veterinary Clinic.
Each of the second place winners won $50. Second place drawing went to Carol Tribou for “Treble Psalm” and sponsored by Gilliam Thompson Furniture. Second place painting went to Delilah Heaven Eve Presson for “Chicken Scratch” and sponsored by River Valley Ag. Second place 3D went to Maggie Wilmhoff for “Leaf Tray” and sponsored by Loudean Austin. Second place photography went to April McCormick for “First Love” and was sponsored by West Kentucky Insurance. Second place mixed media went to Phyllis Miller for her art quilt “Funky Birds” and was sponsored by Independence Bank.
John McLaren also gave three honorable mentions to Emily Dillon for her portrait drawing, Michael Ramsey for his woodfired vase, and Brandy Gaul for her collage self-portrait.
View the art in the Ice House Gallery and online http://icehousearts.org/Impressions/ and http://icehousearts.org/NowShowing/
A reception was held for the Impressions Art Show on Friday Nov. 20. During the reception a Mel Garbark original acrylic painting of a babbling brook was raffled. The winner was Samantha Sims of Hickory. You can view two of Samantha’s artworks, “Beach at Night” and “The Warrior that Loves Flowers” in our current Impressions Art Show.
Next year, the Ice House Gallery will host three competitive art exhibits. In April 2021 is the third annual Religious Art Show. This show is judged by the emotions the artwork evokes in four categories: peaceful, joyful, somber and telling a story. In August 2021 is the all new Critter Art Show and will be judged by critter-photographer Lynn Bartlett. In November 2021 is the Impressions Art Show - our longest running juried show. All family friendly art mediums are accepted from artists in Kentucky and our contiguous states. Only original art qualifies and must have been completed during the past three years. Membership in the Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild is encouraged, but not required. Member entry fees are $10 an entry and nonmember entry fees are $20 per entry with a limit of two entries.
The Ice House Gallery, home to the Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild, is located at 120 North 8th St. in Mayfield. Admission is always free. Contact the Gallery at 270- 247-6971 or view our website icehousearts.org for additional information.
The Mayfield / Graves County Art Guild, is supported primarily by its members, sponsors, and gift shop and gallery sales. Additional funding is provided by Graves County Tourism, City of Mayfield, Graves County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Arts Council, which receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
