Imes Store in Almo

Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917.
Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill Bailey of Murray who bought it at an auction because it contained entries concerning his grandmother, Jennie Cain.
The information Connie sent said the Imes Store was founded by J. Milton Imes in 1910. It still stands in Almo facing the railroad tracks.
I am including quite a few items that were sold at the store as there are many unique items which are no longer used in this day and time, and some were listed by their “abbreviated” or “slang” name and are listed and spelled as they appeared in the day book.
In the book “History of Calloway County 1931, the store is described. “This business house at Almo is of brick and measures 32x92 ft, two stories high, with a storage room or warehouse of the same dimension. These building are utterly packed with a general line of high class merchandise, and his trade is not confined to the Almo section alone, but comes from the people for many miles around.”
Entries in the day book are often not clear in their designation. For example, all money amounts have no decimals or dollar signs. I have inferred the “oalls…125” is overalls at $1.25. Mostly they appear to be the daily purchases of store customers. Occasionally, they show a credit for what I presume to be eggs and other farm produce sold to the store. A few businesses made purchases and a few wholesalers are listed as selling and possibly buying eggs, etc. from the store. Lula Bell Beale Hodges, who is the daughter of store clerk Pat Beale, tells me that her mother was the store bookkeeper. Mrs. Maude Beale took the daily listings in this book and transferred it to a ledger page for each individual. The large check mark by each entry means that she had completed this posting.
It is amazing the variety of items sold by the Imes Store just in the parts of two years in this day book. For example, the foods sold were meal, flour, butter, sugar, lemons, salt, black pepper, bacon, fish, potatoes, peaches, tomatoes, corn, milk, eggs, chickens, cox, hens, ducks, coffee, bananas, coconut, chocolate, candy, peanuts, molasses, sorghum, crax, pickles, salmon, lard, meat, pressed meat, apples, oranges, beans, kraut, cabbage, hominy, onions, syrup, chewing gum, rice, peas, shoulders, Vienna sausages, cherries, soda, baking powder, buttermilk, ice calermixture, vinegar, oysters, pork & beans, popcorn, hams, vanilla, Gold Dust (thought to be a cleaning or baking powder), mustard, watermelon, spices, potted ham and radishes.
Clothing items listed were half soles, boots, shoes, corset, underware, oalls (overalls), jumper, slippers, tennis slippers, union suit, stockings, suit, pants, vest, coat, collar, tie, overshoes, raincoat, rainwear, leggins, gloves, hat pins, overcoat, shirt, hat, suspenders, hose, sox, ladies vest, hair pins, work shirts, half hose, garters, supporters, cap, lap spreads, scarf, baby cap and cloak.
Textiles and other dry goods were clasp, serge, belting, table linen, lace inserting, elastic, poplin, napkins, jars, cans and rings, fruit jars/cans, pencils, auto tube, gasoline, inner tube, trimming, wax, pipe, cambric, flannel, brads, lawn, curtain goods, dye, white goods, tobacco, oil cloth, lace, canvas, gingham, thimble, crochet needle, envelopes, starch, remnants, cotton, percale, domestic calico, san silk, outing, dress goods, shoe polish, needles, sateen, silk, ribbons, buttons, thread, pens, tablets, perfume, toothpicks, bluin, washing powder, viole, knives, counterpane goods, umbrella, broom, lye, soap, matches, blankets, shirting, suitcase, tubs, jewelry, window curtain goods, and stove polish. An item called a tangle foot is listed but it is unknown what that is.
The day book lists furniture and household goods sold as chairs, dresser, bed, springs, stove/range, cups and saucers, mattress, lap, lamp oil, lamp chimneys, table, sewing machine, glasses, plates, coffee pot, knives and forks, linoleum, carpet warp, carpet, vases, curtain rods, stove pipe, dish pan and bowls.
Items for horses were collars, hanes, plowlines, bridle, harness, liniment, curry comb, check lines, bridle bits, collar pads, clivises, breast chains and a buggy wrap.
Farming items were plows, plow point, cultivator, harrow, buckets, 8 yard hose, paris green (fly dope) garden seed, onion sets, wire, mule feed, P.H. digger, sacks, poultry wire, cotton seed meal, chicking feed, hoes, axe, saw, hinges, oats, fertilizer, double shovel points, alfalfa, machine oil, plow wing and bar, hoe handles, axel grease, shells, turpentine, rake, steeples, rope, well bucket, dipper, wrench, nails, file, locks, bran, grass seed, mower, binder twine, corn, rope and pulley, barbed wire and a hammer. On page 520, W.E/ Gilbert pays 50 cents for slips. Since he was a farmer I presume it was tobacco slips or other plant slips. Dr. Smith is given credit of $1 by hog killing on page 536. This was posted on Jan. 12, 1917, which is usually cold enough for hog killings.
At Christmas many people bought clothes, apples, coconut, candies, oranges, chocolate, underwear, etc. The store was open on Dec. 25, 1916.
D.C/Carlos Roberts, Dr. Smith, Dr. Philips and C.E/Charlie Hatcher are the only persons buying gasoline, so one assumes they either had cars or other gas powered motors.
There are charges for laundry, washing, notes, mortgage fees, postage, disc repair and lunches. There is even a mention on page 369 of well digging, apparently for Mr. Imes at $7.20. On page 224 it notes, “Hon. H.E. Elliott Esq. cash to Gov. Geo H. Brown, 80 cents.
Medications noted are chill cure, dope (which is another name for Coca-Cola), cough cure, pills, salve, eye salve, sulphor, Vicks salve, healing oil, headache tablets, assafatida, quinine, syrup of pepsin, acid, black draught and castoria.
Several people bought telephone batteries so I take it there were phones. There are charges for long distance calls in the day book on Jan. 23, 1917, and earlier on Oct. 28, 1916. On page 882 on Aug. 6, 1917, John Hopkins makes a phone call to Paducah for 10 cents.
It appears Herman Stall worked for or lived with Dr. Smith as he purchases many items for him on a regular basis.
Businesses listed in the day book were Almo Brass Band, Calloway County, C.E. Hatcher Lumber, E.L. Jones Lumber Co., Almo Lumber & Co., and the Masonic Lodge/Temple Hill Masonic Lodge. Mrs. Wells is credited for hats on several occasions with prices from $1.25 to $3.00. I presume she was the local milliner. Mark Neal sells hides to Imes Store. On page 574, he sold them 16 possum hides, one mink, seven mus. rats, and one horse hide. Many farm families sell the store produce such as eggs, hams, turkeys, etc. in large amounts.
Business names that appear to be wholesellers or buyers of and to Imes Store were T.J. Holcomb (chickens, butter, guineas), Walter Wright Coopers & co., Roof Bros. (hams), R.O. Fisher & Co. (eggs), M.J./Marlin Yopp (onions), J.S. Stanton/Stenton (eggs and chickens), and Brooks Boon & Co. (chickens). On page 6 Brooks Boon & Co. the bill shows 1967 hens, 275.38 and 122 Cox 8.89. T.J. Holcomb was a large poultry wholesaler from Murray. Entries are made for T.J.H. Co. several times a month. M.J/Marlin Yopp sells them 1160 onions 23.20 on page 226 on Aug. 7, 1916, then is back on Aug. 23 with 635 onions. On page 2, Roof Bros. is entered as 200 hens $30.00.
Those with almost daily purchases were J.M. Imes, V.C. Wells, J.W. Elliott, Jeffrey, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Smith, Porter White, Pat Beale, John Hopkins Jr. and Sr., C.E. Hatcher, P.W. Lancaster, Bess and Bert/Bart Brelsford and D.C./Carlos Roberts.
Milton Imes pays M.B.A. dues of $2.16 on page 756, and Yeoman dues of $1.50 on page 772. In an article about him done in 1931, it states Mr. Imes is a Mason, a Woodman and a Democrat. Perhaps these fees have something to do with his affiliations.
Burnett Lee buys burial goods of $4.70 on page 615. There are several other entries of purchase of burial goods and on one occasion it specifically mentions a burial suit.
Mr. Pat Beale was a clerk at the Imes Store during this time. There’s an interesting entry for Mr. Pat on page 893 of 65 cents cash for a hair cut.
On the back page is a list of men’s names with round figures of 25 to 300 written after their names. It appears to be a list of loans or wages paid.
Just inside the front cover isa chart showing the classes of postage, population of states in 1910 and population of the largest cities in the U.S. Census in 1910. While the back few pages give “business law in daily use,” standards of time, weights, measures, Help! in case of accidents, antidotes for poisons, coin values, quantity of seed required to plant an acre, interest tables, number of bricks required to construct any building, carrying capacity of a freight car, and the salaries of the U.S. Legislative, diplomatic, court, departmental and military branches of government. Perhaps these salaries are in 1910 as were the census records above noted. U.S. Senators made $7,500 per year and the President was paid $50,000 and got $25,000 for expenses. All these above items were pre-printed in the book which was copywrited in 1889 as “The Handy Day-Book Containing Useful Information for Office or Counter.”
The prices of items are most interesting. For example, flour is often around a $10 purchase. Therefore, I presume one had to buy a large quantity of flour such as a barrel. Salmon is 10 and 15 cents, corn flakes, 10 cents; asperin tablets, Coca Cola, and matches were all 5 cents. Bridle bits were only 10 cents. Plow lines cost 20 cents, while a plow if $12. A cultivator was sold for $5, and a harrow for $3.75.
You could get a suit for $12.50 to $15, a Union suit for $1, and oalls (overalls) for $1.25. Shoes were a frequent purchase and ranged in price from about a $1 to $4.50 and you could even get tennis slippers.
Five gallons of oil (probably lamp oil) was listed for 60 cents and three yards of gingham was only 38 cents. As I’m sure you noticed that price would make the price per yard an uneven amount. There were occasions the items were listed with one-half cent amounts. Usually these items were things sold by the pound.
You could get a nickle tablet or hammer and a dime would buy a dipper, threat or snuff. For your bed, you could buy a mattress for $3, bed springs for $1.75 and a blanket for 50 cents. A lantern was priced at $1 and chimneys were 20 cents each. The farmer could buy an ax for $1.25, a saw for $3, a shovel for 50 cents, and a curry comb and brush for his horse for 15 cents, but, a spark plug was 75 cents and batteries were 70 cents. I guess technologically advanced items were more expensive even in 1916.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.