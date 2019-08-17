Aurora Baptist to celebrate 17th anniversary
Aurora Baptist Church will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 18, with Bible study at 9:45 a.m., the worship service at 11 a.m., followed by a fellowship luncheon. The gospel group, “4 His Glory,” will perform at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The church is at 16236 KY 68 East in Aurora.
Free concert to be at Kentucky Dam Village
Riverwoods Church of Benton and Murray will sponsor a free concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Kentucky Dam Village State Park, 113 Administration Drive in Gilbertsville. Featured will be the Riverwoods Church Band, Solid Rock’it Boosters, Country Roots Collective with Craig Russel and Jay Larkin, and Carrollton.This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages. Bring a chair and enjoy live music at the “old beach” at Kentucky Dam Village State Park. The music will range from country to southern rock and contemporary Christian.
Russell Chapel to host revival
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a Tag Team Revival at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Special music will begin the event, followed by a fellowship meal. Ronnie Burkeen, church pastor, Robert McKinney, Elijah Balentine and Joe Thorn will be the speakers. The public is invited. The church is at 220 Rowlett Trail.
Men and Women’s Day to be celebrated
The Greater Hope Baptist Church will celebrate Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 15. The morning service is at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Teague of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church of Springville, Tennessee, as the speaker. The 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev.James Webb of Western Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee. The public is invited to attend.
Church Bulletins
Various churches have released information concerning their worship services for the coming weekend as follows:
First Baptist: Pastor Keith Inman will continue his sermon series on the books of Acts at the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and The Net for Murray State University students will meet at 8 p.m.
First Christian: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The Alabama Educational Mission Trip will make a special presentation during the worship hour. Scripture is from Galatians 3:28. Worship & Wonder, a Montessori-based worship experience for children 3 to fourth-grade, is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For a ride to the church, call 270-753-3824.
First Methodist: Pastor Jeff Rudy will speak at the 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on “A Peace at Odds,” with scripture from Luke 12:49-56.
Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Esther’s Time - and Our Time, Part 1,” and at the 5 p.m. service on “Esther’s Time - and Our Time, Part 2.”
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Extravagant Generosity,” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 8:1-15. A special Sunday Funday for kids 3 to 12 will be during the worship service. A Pajama Party Parables Bible Study is at 4 p.m.
Grace Baptist: Pastor Kim Reeder will speak at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The choir will provide special music, “Love Brought Me Back,” and Mindy DeShields will perform “Near the Cross.” Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Extravagant Generosity,” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 8:1-15.
Palestine Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. For a ride to the church, call Brad Jones at 270-703-6377.
Russell Chapel: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. The Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. For more information, or a ride, call 270-293-2517 or 270-978-3420.
