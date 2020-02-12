MURRAY – The Murray Iron Sharpens Iron 2020 Men’s Conference will be Saturday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The conference is open to teenage boys and adult men of all ages. Dress is casual and pre-registration is required. Discounted student and group rates are available.
Iron Sharpens Iron, a nationwide men’s ministry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 33 men’s conferences this winter and spring. More conferences are being planned for the fall.
The first Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference was held in Hartford, Connecticut, during the winter of 2001. Since then, the ISI ministry has grown nationwide and has served more than 500,000 men.
Founder and president Brian Doyle is a champion for men’s ministries. Prior to starting Iron Sharpens Iron, he served with The Navigators in New England, then as New England area manager for Promise Keepers and as director of Vision New England Men’s Ministries.
The goal of the ISI ministry is to equip local churches to train men for spiritual leadership in their homes, churches and communities.
For details, call 860-233-8136, visit the Iron Sharpens page on Facebook, or browse www.IronSharpensIron.net.
