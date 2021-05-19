BOWLING GREEN - Isaac Anderson, a former student at Calloway County High School, graduated from The Gatton Academy in Bowling Green on May 2. The ceremony took place in Diddle Arena, where masks were required and attending graduates and families were strategically spaced to adhere to COVID distancing guidelines.
Gatton Academy Director Dr. Lynette Breedlove praised the graduates for their persistence and Dr. Jason Glass, commissioner of education, congratulated the students on their achievement.
The Gatton Academy was established in 2007 and is Kentucky’s first two-year residential STEM program for gifted and talented junior and seniors. The students enroll as juniors and are full-time Western Kentucky University students while pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering and mathematical careers.
