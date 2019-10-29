MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will conclude its 2019 series of public programs with a presentation by Professor Alice-Catherine Carls at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weldon Public Library in Martin, Tennessee. Professor Carls will speak on “West Tennessee Returns to Peace - 1919.”
“We are excited to have Dr. Carls share her extensive research on the First World War in Jackson, Tennessee, especially the involvement of white and black women on the home front,” said JPHS President Bill Mulligan. “There remains so much to be uncovered about the history of our region. Too often, the work and sacrifices of those who remained behind on the home front when the nation went to war have been neglected when we study and write about warfare. Dr. Carls’ work helps address that imbalance.”
Dr. Carls is a Tom Elam Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Tennessee-Martin. She earned her doctorate from Universite de Paris 1- Sorbonne and has published extensively, and translated a number of books in a broad range of areas. Her book, “Europe from War to War, 1941-1945,” co-authored with her husband, Steven Carls, a professor at Union University, appeared in 2018 from Routledge. A French-language edition of the book is in development. She was a member of the Tennessee Great War Commission from 2014-2018.
According to West Tennessee reporter and local historian Shannon McFarlin, Dr. Carls has been doing research to support the restoration of Jackson, Tennessee’s World War I Memorial Foundation. The surgical dressings workers of Jackson built the memorial after the end of the war. According to Carls’ research, the Jackson chapter may be been alone in training an entire class of African American women to make surgical dressings.
In 1958, a group of people from western Kentucky and west Tennessee who were interested in local and regional history met in Murray and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society. In 2018, the society celebrated its 60th anniversary of service to the region. Membership is open to all who are interested for $15 a year (August to July), and includes a copy of our annual journal.
