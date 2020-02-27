MURRAY – Murray High School senior Kathryn Jenkins was selected as the Murray High School February Rotary Student of the Month by the MHS faculty and staff.
Jenkins is president of the MHS Tiger Band and a trumpet section leader. She plans to attend Indiana University to study trumpet performance.
“Through an incredibly supportive band director, I was also able to explore my interests in music without feeling overwhelmed or limited,” she said. “I now feel confident going into college and choosing music as an area of study, and it’s all thanks to the incredible support system I have at Murray High. I couldn’t have asked for a better high school experience.”
Jenkins stated she has an incredible support system at Murray High School.
“Murray High School, through its competitive environment, prepared me for a college education in a way I don’t think could have been accomplished anywhere else. Through a small system of teachers who really care about their student’s success and a group of peers that stimulated my mind and my competitive spirit, I now feel fully qualified to start higher-level education.”
Jenkins said AP U.S. history was one of the most helpful classes that taught her to study, and was structured like a college class.
She serves as president of the MHS Speech Team, where she also was a former interpretation captain. She is a 2019 AP Scholar with Distinction and a Murray High ACT 30+ club member.
Jenkins was a Governor’s School for the Arts alternate (instrumental music-brass) for 2018-2019 and named first chair trumpet for the KMEA First District Symphonic Band in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She was also a 2017, 2019 and 2020 KMEA All-State Band participant. In addition, Jenkins also serves as vice president of the MHS Writers Club.
Jenkins is employed at the Dairy Queen.
She is the daughter of Janine Kruger and Thomas Jenkins.
