MIDWAY – Michael Johnson of Murray was named to the Midway University Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be classified as full time and obtain a 3.60 grade-point-average for the semester.
Johnson named to Midway University Dean’s List
- Special to the Ledger
