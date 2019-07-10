Mr. and Mrs. Guinn Jones of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 12, 2019.
Diana Lynn Beck and Guinn Holman Jones were married July 12, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Mattoon, Illinois, with Dr. Clifford Brown officiating. Their attendants were Anita Bondurant Moynahan, Martha Finney Andrus, Janice Impson Bubanovich, Sherry Daugherty, Ralph Jackson, Bob Dunn, Tommy Colson and Paul Butterworth. The flower girl was Jana Harrell Knight and the ring bearer was Brad Harrell.
Diana is the daughter of Dorothy Games of Mattoon and the late William Lowell Beck. Guinn is the son of the late Holman and Treva Jones of Murray.
Their children are Robert Michael Jones and Candace Michelle Jones Cope. Their two grandchildren are Michael Bryce Cope and Mason James Cope, as well as several grand dogs. Their two fur babies are Izzy and Misty.
A celebration reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Invitations were sent.
