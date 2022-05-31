MURRAY - Murray High School senior class president, Jack Jones, was selected as MAY MHS Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff.
A student representative with the Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education since 2021, Jones will attend the University of Mississippi next year majoring in economics and minoring in public policy with future plans to attend law school.
A 2018 and 2019 MHS Varsity Golf member who earned a varsity letter and placed in All-A State, Jones has enjoyed his four-years at Murray High.
“The high school, as well as the school district, have afforded me a multitude of opportunities to advance from my very first day of school my freshman year, and I’ve always felt encouraged to do so. Through supportive teachers and administrators, I have been able to excel in ways I didn’t know I was capable.”
A Leadership Tomorrow member, Jones is the FBLA president, and a four-year member of MHS FBLA. From 2019-2020, Jones served as vice-president of FBLA recruitment and was named regional second place winner in his Introduction to Business Presentation. The student body president since 2021, Jones also serves on the MISD Technology Committee, as well as a member of the MHS Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports.
Jones, a Yearbook staff member, who has served as business manager, and is currently the editor, compliments Murray High with providing him access to clubs and activities, which he describes as invaluable. “I am grateful to Mr. Samons, the school board, Mr. Jarvis, and the many teachers who have made my high school experience one I will look back on fondly,” he said. “I have worked to grow into a well-rounded person and to learn what really interested me. And through my involvement with Student Council, I have had the pleasure to work to continue to provide those opportunities to rising MHS students, and to help keep the great traditions of Murray High alive for the future. “
Jones is the son of Chuck and Sarah Jones of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.