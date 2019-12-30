JPHS receives award

MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) is the recipient of the Kentucky History Award for Volunteer Organization of the Year from the Kentucky Historical Society. JPHS President Bill Mulligan accepted the award at a ceremony in Frankfort in November.
According to the KHS, this award is presented to a group that is managed exclusively by volunteers that has made a substantial contribution to their local history and one that has been an effective service provider in their community.
The Kentucky Historical Society presented the Jackson Purchase Historical Society with this award because of the wide range of programs that they have offered and for their award-winning annual journal.
“The Jackson Purchase Historical Society has done exemplary work this year,” said KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey. “From their programs to their outstanding journal, they have done a great job highlighting the history of the region.”
Topics have included African American folk songs of the Ohio River Valley, family migration patterns in the region, the Civil War, and the history of Reelfoot Lake.
“We are deeply honored to be selected for this award,” said JPHS President Mulligan. “Our goal is to be as inclusive as we can about the history of the region and offer programs on the history people actually lived, not only the great events that took place around them. All are welcome to our programs. History is crucial in today’s society as a foundation for community identity and cohesion…we need to know how we came to be the way we find ourselves. Further, history gives us a marker to measure how we are progressing toward our goals as a nation and that is especially important at the local level.”
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society serves eight counties in western Kentucky and four western Tennessee counties along the Volunteer State border. Meetings are held at different locations in the region. To reach the JPHS, email info@jacksonpurchasehistory.org, or send to P.O. Box 531, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.