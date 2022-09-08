MURRAY - The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center at 614 N. Poplar St., Paris, Tennessee. The speaker will be Erik Nordbert who will share his research into the history of clay mining in west Tennessee and the Jackson Purchase Region. The program will be available via Zoom for those unable to attend.
Register in advance to attend via Zoom. Registration is not necessary for in-person attendance.
For information on registration for the Zoom meeting, contact Dr. Bruce W. Dobyns at 309-678-8990.
