MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet Saturday, March 7, and will feature archaeologist Christopher L. Thornock, Heritage Program manager at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. He will speak on “ African-American Lives and Landscapes on the Lower Tennessee River.” The meeting will be at the Hotel Metropolitan, 724 Oscar Cross Avenue in Paducah and will begin at 10:30 a.m. A brief business meeting will precede the talk. The program is free and open to all.
The African American Heritage of the Southern United States is rich and much more complex than the commonly discussed topics of plantation slavery and the civil rights movement. Thornock’s presentation delves into the diverse histories of several African American communities, both slave and free, in Western Kentucky along the lower Tennessee River. Among the topics he will discuss are mixed-race farming families with both slave and free members, the substantial labor force of the region’s iron Industry both during and after slavery, the displacement of communities, and the biographies of individuals and their families living in Western Kentucky throughout the 1800s and into the 1960s.
“We are very excited to have Christopher Thornock share his research with our members,” said JPHS Vice-President Richard Parker. “He has brought to life a forgotten segment of our local history and has spent countless years researching African American communities on the lower Tennessee River.”
For more information on membership and future program, visit jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
