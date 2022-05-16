MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Wickliffe Mounds State Park, 94 Green St., Wickliffe. The speaker will be Park Manager Carla Hildebrand, who has been at the park for a number of years and has been manager of the Wickliffe Mounds State Park since 2004. The park has a very long and rich prehistorical story as a human habitation and cultural site. Among the topics of Carla’s presentation is the occupation of the site by the Mississippian culture long before Europeans entered the area, which is perhaps greatest significance and the origin of its name. Being at the confluence of two major rivers, the Ohio and the Mississippi, the site has been at the center of numerous historical events. Carla’s talk will focus on some of the highlights such as the American Revolution, Lewis and Clarke’s time, the Trail of Tears, the development of the site as a tourist attraction in the 20th century, and more.
Wickliffe Mounds State Park is one of the gems of the Jackson Purchase region and the program will provide an opportunity to learn the history of the site, as well as a self-guided tour after the program is over. There is a $3 charge for the tour, which the society will cover. Those taking the tour are asked to make a contribution to help cover the cost.
The first part of the program will be available on Zoom for those unable to attend in person. It is not possible for us to offer a tour via Zoom, so everyone is urged to visit the park.
To register in advance for the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/registeratZUrceGhpj4qGdNvIsS_ditC4d6FUqEG1kbg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Those attending should comply with current state and local public health guidelines for gatherings. The program will be outdoors. Masks will be available for those who wish one. The society continues to monitor the regional public health situation and may make appropriate adjustments. For updates, consult the society’s webpage at www.jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
Information about membership and future programs and much more is available on the society’s website: http://jacksonpurchasehistory.org/.
