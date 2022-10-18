MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickman County Historical and Genealogical Society on the Court Square at 107 S. Washington St. in Clinton. The program will feature a panel discussion by those involved in writing and producing the Hickman County Bicentennial book and planning the other events that celebrated this milestone.
The meeting will not be available by Zoom due to unavailability of a stable Wi-Fi signal. A video of this presentation will be available on the website at https://jacksonpurchasehistory.org in about a month after the meeting.
Hickman County was established in 1821 and named for Captain Paschal Hickman of the 1st Rifle Regiment, Kentucky Militia. A resident of Franklin County, Hickman was wounded and captured at the Battle of Frenchtown in January 1813, and was killed by Indians in the Massacre of the River Raisin. Columbus, located on the Mississippi River, was the original county seat. A log structure built in 1823 served as the first courthouse. In 1830, the county seat was moved to Clinton, a more centrally located community. During the Civil War, Columbus was a key strategic point, held first by the Confederacy, and after March 1862, by Union forces. It was a major Union supply depot and recruiting point for African American troops. The 1927 Mississippi River flood destroyed much of historic Columbus, which was relocated. Marion Rust, of the Red Cross, played a major role in relocating the community and establishing the state park. Clinton has hosted several educational institutions, Clinton Seminary, Clinton College, and Marvin College, alma mater of US Vice President Alben Barkley. The Hickman County Historical and Genealogical Society has worked for many years to preserve this rich history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.