MURRAY – The Jackson Purchase Historical Society’s 2020 series of public programs will begin Saturday, Jan. 25, with a panel discussion on the history of Baptist churches and Baptists in the Jackson Purchase. This session is organized jointly with the J.H. Spencer Historical Society, which is committed to preserving and sharing Baptist history.
Several Baptist historians will share their research on the role of Baptist churches in the history of the Jackson Purchase and the history of particular churches. The audience will be invited to share their knowledge of Baptist history in the region as well.
The program will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the West Kentucky Baptist Association’s recently dedicated building at 318 McMorris Street in Clinton. Coffee and donuts will be served before the program.
“We try to include all aspects of history of the region in our program and in our journal,” said JPHS President Bill Mulligan. “Religion has certainly been an important part of the lives of people in the Jackson Purchase as long as there have been people here. The Purchase landscape gives testimony with the many churches of all sizes that dot the communities, large and small, urban and rural. The J.H. Spencer Historical Society has done a great job of preserving and publishing Baptist history across the Commonwealth of Kentucky through their meetings and journal. Through some common members, we have developed this program I hope, in the future, can work with other denominations and religious groups to present programs on their histories.”
In 1958, a group from western Kentucky and west Tennessee who were interested in local and regional history met in Murray and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society to promote interest, study and preservation of the regional history of the territory included in the Chickasaw Purchase of 1918-19. The area of primary interest includes the Kentucky counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken, and Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley in Tennessee.
The “Journal” of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society has made an important contribution for more than 40 years and has received awards from the Historical Society of Kentucky in 2013 and 2017.
All meeting are open and free. Membership is open to all who are interested for $15 a year (August to July) and includes a copy of the annual journal. For more information, visit jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
