MARTIN, Tenn. - The stories that document the people, towns, and history of west Tennessee are preserved in repositories across the region. Results of a survey of cultural institutions in the state’s West Grand Division will be the focus of a presentation at the March meeting of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Special Collections Department in UT Martin’s Paul Meek Library. The survey confirmed each agency’s status and created an institution-level summary of research collections, staffing, budget, and preservation conditions for heritage materials. While the project intended to confirm, reveal, and promote the availability of historical records held by archives, museums, and municipal offices, the survey also reported on artifact collections, historic sites, and interpretive programs.
UTM Archivist and Museum Curator Sam Richardson and Dean of the UTM Paul Meek Library, will provide an overview of the project, funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Much of the detailed work was completed by graduate research assistant, Elysia Duke, and four summer student interns, Grant Bivens, Rhiannon Crossno, Elijah Davidson and Dan McDonough.
During the March 11 event, they will share their experiences traveling to more than 100 agencies across 21 counties to gather data, assess the general status of collections, and encourage future collaboration.
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society meeting is open to the public at no cost. Parking is also available at no cost in the Paul Meek Library parking lot at 10 Wayne Fisher Drive in Martin. Registration is not required for the in-person meeting, but those unable to attend may register to watch via Zoom by completing the online form here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84199882571?pwd=akRCOFkwZXRiRXNwaTVJUmU2Z3JVUT09
“We are delighted that Sam Richardson and Erik Nordberg will share this important project with the JPHS, said society President Bill Mulligan. “Without records it is impossible to do history in a meaningful way. As a regional historical society, we have a special concern for county, city, and other local records. They are the basis for everything historians try to do. This project highlights the significance of records and documents where they can be accessed. It should be replicated in other areas to insure the survival of this vital resource – local records.”
