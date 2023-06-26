MURRAY - The Freedom Fest Kazoo Band is looking for volunteers to join their procession in the Freedom Fest parade at 9:30 a.m. on July 4. Joining the Kazoo Band is free, and participants will meet to rehearse before the parade at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot on S 10th Street, beside Memorial Baptist Church. All ages are welcome, and the only requirement is being able to march along Main Street, from 10th Street to the Municipal Parking Lot.
The Freedom Fest Kazoo Band has a longtime tradition of dazzling the community with the sounds of patriotic humming and their two-song medley. The band consists of approximately 80 to 100 members and is a family-friendly event, open to everyone.
In the spirit of Freedom Fest, all participants are encouraged to be festive and wear red, white, and blue.
For more information, or to join the Kazoo Band, please contact rereichmuth76@gmail.com.
