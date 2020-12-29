CAMPBELLSVILLE – The academic honors’ dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester was announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Kennedy Kelly from Almo was included in this list.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade-point-average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2020 academic honors’ list includes a total of 837 students, with 366 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 and 471 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering more than 100 programs of study.
