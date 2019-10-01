MURRAY – The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society is pleased to announce Kentucky author Bobbie Smith Bryant will speak at its month meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Bryant is a Kentucky author with four publications, the most recent titled, “A Beautiful Star: The Life of Lois Etoile Brewer.” She is also noted for her publications, “Passions of Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky,” and her first book, “Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County.”
For this meeting on Oct. 8, she will speak about her book, “Farming in the Black Patch,” which was awarded the 2017 Education Award by the Kentucky Historical Society.
In addition to her written works, Bryant also co-produced a one-hour documentary, “Farming in the Black Patch.” This film was awarded the 2013 Education Award from the Kentucky Historical Society and it continues to air on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
Bryant will speak about how the industry of tobacco farming continues to change in today’s environment. She will also share her social and cultural experience of growing up on the farm, through a fun and educational storytelling approach.
Bryant hails from a ten-generation tobacco farm in Calloway County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.