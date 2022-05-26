FRANKFORT - On April 29, Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 65 into law, making Kentucky the ninth state to enact the Interstate Counseling Compact. The required 10 states have now signed on so the Compact is enacted. The member states will now work to establish the Interstate Commission so that it is functioning in all the involved states.
This was a historic day for the counseling profession. Dr. Rebecca Pender Baum of Murray was a major participant in bringing this resource to Kentucky and all of the states that are members. Dr. Pender Baum, president of International Association of Marriage and Family Counseling, was present at the signing along with her daughter, Madison. Also attending were Perry Blair, president of Kentucky Counseling Association (KCA); Representative Norma McCormick, who sponsored the bill; Angela Wilkins, KCA Advocacy Committee member; and Dawn Hinton, executive director of KCA. Many other counselors and supporters were in attendance.
Once the Compact is fully functional, counselors who are licensed in the state may apply for practice privileges in any or all of the states included in the Compact. This Compact will allow those seeking counseling who move from one of the Compact states to another Compact state to receive continuing services with their counselor. For further information, call Rebecca Pender Baum at 270-227-6605, or email at rpenderbaum@gmail.com.
