MURRAY – The Kentucky Small Business Development Center of Murray State University in Owensboro is proud to announce the grand opening of two new businesses, with a third under new ownership. The new businesses are Michael J. Gross, LLC and TrueNorth Treatment Center, with Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab announcing new ownership.
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center at Murray State University in Owensboro encourages business success through its high quality, in-depth and hands-on consultations to new ventures and existing businesses that are available at no cost. Additionally, the SBDC offers affordable business workshops and provides market research and industry trends to help business owners make informed decisions. For more information, contact the Owensboro SBDC at 270–926–8085.
“We are so excited to see these businesses open,” said Chris Wooldridge, professor and business consultant with the Murray State University Bauernfeind College of Business. “Lois Decker and Patricia Hudson do an awesome job of assisting small businesses as can be seen by these openings. Murray State University and the Kentucky SBDC continue to partner to support the establishment and growth of entrepreneurship in Owensboro and West Kentucky.”
Michael J. Gross, LLC has opened a professional consulting service in ISO management system implementation and training (safety, quality, or environmental) and overall process improvements.
Gross is based in Owensboro and primarily serves in a 100–mile radius, including portions of Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois.
“I see an opportunity to utilize my experience to help companies in the region to improve their processes and create jobs for the local economy,” Gross said. “Therefore, I have started this company to provide support and coaching, primarily for regional manufacturers to accelerate their improvement, to meet customer requirements or to help mitigate risks to be in a better position to create or maintain jobs.
“Lois Decker of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center at Murray State University in Owensboro has been a great resource in providing me advice and direction for organizing this business, and I’m grateful.”
For more information, visit mj-gross.com.
TrueNorth Treatment Center has also opened its doors in Owensboro. The business is owned and operated by Program Director Lauren Morrison, Executive Director Jennifer Lewis-Seaton and Clinical Director Travis Morrison.
TrueNorth Treatment Center is a licensed mental health and substance abuse treatment facility serving both men and women. TrueNorth specializes in treating substance use and co-occurring disorders by providing intensive outpatient programming, substance use assessments, individual mental health assessments and counseling, on-site drug screens and DUI services. TrueNorth Treatment Center works in conjunction with TrueNorth Sober Living (a residential living facility for women) to help provide a safe environment that is recovery focused.
“Clients who enter our facility are welcomed into a safe and unique environment that incorporates mindfulness training, yoga and meditation into our treatment services,” Morrison said. “We use these skills to help explore concepts around family dynamics, personal development, substance use and mental health. We want individuals who receive our services to be an active participant in setting and attaining personal goals. Our mission is to engage, educate, support, and motivate anyone with whom we work.”
In addition, TrueNorth offers Y12SR (Yoga of 12 Step Recovery) to anyone in the community. Sessions are held on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. The service is free, though donations are welcome.
Lois Decker of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center at Murray State University assisted the team in the early planning stages.
“Meeting with Lois helped us gain the knowledge and confidence needed to move forward with our dream,” Morrison said. “She provided functional assistance beginning in the initial planning phase. Lois continues to follow up with us today to ensure that our needs as a small business are being met.”
TrueNorth Treatment Center is located at 121 East 2nd Street, Suite 401 in Owensboro. You may visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/TrueNorthTreamentKY/.
Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab, also located in Owensboro, is under new ownership. Kelsey Carrico, MS, OTR/L, who has been an employee of the business for three years, is now the new owner. All the staff has remained the same throughout the transition.
Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab has been a locally owned and operated business since 2004. They have helped the community live healthier and more functional lives over the past 15 years. Their team is made up of occupational and physical therapy practitioners who are able to help with a variety of therapeutic needs.
“We believe our patients deserve compassion, innovation, and the most effective research-based treatments,” said Carrico. “At Hand Therapy Plus, we strive to provide the highest quality of rehabilitation services to help our patients achieve their goals and regain maximal function. We are very passionate about what we do and will pull out all of our resources and knowledge to make sure our patients receive the best treatment.”
Decker also provided consultation services to Carrico through the business planning and buying process.
“Lois helped guide me on the right path to writing and revising my business plan, receiving funding and just providing support throughout the whole experience at no charge!” Carrico said. “I would highly recommend anyone looking into starting a small business or purchasing an existing business to utilize the SBDC’s services. They have been great to work with and have helped me tremendously. I can’t thank Lois enough for all of her help.”
Hand Therapy Plus Total Body Rehab is located at 3221 Frederica Street, Suite B in Owensboro. To learn more about the services offered, visit their website at handtherapyplus.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/HTPlusOwensboro/.
