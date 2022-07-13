CHICAGO – The ink on Caroline Koenig’s 2022 Murray High School diploma is still fresh, and now, a fresh ink stamp of national achievement comes on the heels of her May 22 graduation.
Koenig, who is the 2022 MHS Salutatorian, wrapped up the National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Chicago in a big way, while competing against top students in the U.S. and Canada. She achieved champion status in the regional, state, and national FBLA National Impromptu Speaking competition category.
MHS FBLA Advisor Amy McDowell said in a Murray Independent School District news release that Koenig is amazing and complimented her on her MHS speech experience under the direction of MHS Speech Director Michael Robinson.
“Caroline’s participation in the MHS Speech program has provided her with a strong public speaking platform,” McDowell said. “She’s quick on her feet when she’s given a topic to prepare a four-minute speech in 10 minutes.”
Robinson said that in the weeks leading up to FBLA Nationals, Koenig advanced to the top 60 at NSDA Speech Nationals in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking and the top 30 in the nation in Impromptu Speaking.
“We are so proud to see her build on that momentum with her national championship at FBLA Nationals,” he said. “Caroline Koenig is a tremendous student who will use her voice to do great things.”
Koenig said she was a member of FBLA all four years of high school, but she was only able to compete during her freshman and senior years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was just one of the reasons she was happy to close out her senior year on a high note.
“The performance event for public speaking is live, so I can’t really study for it,” Koenig said. “I just took my skills from the speech team at Murray High because I do impromptu there, but (the national competition) is a little bit different. At FBLA (nationals), impromptu is 10 minutes of prep, four minutes and 30 seconds to perform on a topic that can range from pretty much anything. My prelim round was over what occupational goals high schoolers and college students should have in order to succeed, whereas my finals round was positive and negative effects of viral videos. It can range from anything and everything in order to speak on a topic to entertain and inform, and you have to relate it back to FBLA goals like being an entrepreneur, being community-oriented and things like that.
Koenig said she thinks one of her major advantages at nationals came from being a state-ranked impromptu speaker with two state champion titles in public speaking under her belt.
“My advantage came from the fact that I don’t use cards when I speak; I just speak strictly off the top of my head,” Koenig said. “They give you two note cards, but I find it better to have eye contact when I’m speaking to others. Like I said, they require you to prep for 10 minutes, and I’m trained for speech and debate to prep for 30 seconds and speak for six minutes, so this was a big cushion that gave me an advantage over other people. Because I think I’m one of the few people that comes from the speech team to help with FBLA, that was my advantage.”
“She never uses the notecards she’s handed, she just talks,” McDowell added. “She writes her notes down, but never looks at what she has written.”
Koenig said she plans to attend Centre College this fall and to major in political science and pre-law.
“I’m also considering majoring in psychology as well to help with my pre-law track, but I really want to use my public speaking skills in the future,” Koenig said. “I think law is a good career where I can help others and enjoy what I’m doing.”
Koenig said she would recommend speech and debate to anyone entering high school. Even after school, it’s something that helps in all aspects of life, she said.
“We all talk, so it’s a very applicable skill and I’m grateful to have it,” she said. “I just thank Murray High for everything I’ve been able to do with my success in the speech team in FBLA, and of course, my parents.”
Koenig also thanked McDowell for all her support.
“She is my advisor and she went on this trip with me and she just gave me great support along the way,” Koenig said. “She came to all my rounds and was super helpful.”
The news release said that while she was a student at MHS, Koenig was an MHS ACT +30 Club inductee, a member of BETA Club, Spanish Club, MHS History Club and a Governor’s Scholar alumnus. Named the 2022 MHS Most Likely to Succeed female, she was also a member of the school’s volleyball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.