PARIS, Tenn. – The Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, Tennessee presents a special Valentine weekend concert, “The Golden Sounds of the Platters,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
“The Golden Sounds of the Platters” show features Eddie Stovall and Willie Nash, who toured with the Platters during their later years. This concert is sure to fill audiences with musical memories of those fabulous ‘50s and early ‘60s as they enjoy the unforgettable classics made famous by The Platters, including “Twilight Time,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Only You,” “The Great Pretender” and “My Prayer.”
“From start to finish, this is the show that will launch you back to the days when you dressed in your Sunday best for every date, drove a hot rod car to the drive-in movie, and slow-danced the night away!” a news release said. “In keeping with the amazing harmonies of music from the time, you’ll hear doo-wop songs that’ll get your feet movin’, and those sensational Motown songs will have you snappin’ your fingers and singin’ along! ‘Golden Sounds of The Platters’ isn’t just for those who remember the good ol’ days; it’s perfect entertainment to share with the kids, grandkids and everyone who loves great music! Bring your Valentine or just bring yourself for this special concert at KPAC.
For more information or tickets, visit kriderpac.com or kridercenter.com.
