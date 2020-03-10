Taryn Romaine, a Murray High School senior and advanced placement art student, designed the “Education in Focus 2020” banner for the Kentucky School Board Association’s (KSBA) annual conference.
The KSBA asked students in schools to provide themed artwork for its annual conference. Emily Chipman, MHS art instructor, said after discussing with MHS advance Placement (AP) art students, the students decided to approach the topic differently. Romaine’s work depicts her “out of the box” design.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.