MURRAY - Every April Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery celebrates National Donate Life Month in partnership with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Donate Life America.
To help illustrate the message of donation, Donate Life America creates unique artwork for each National Donate Life Month. The 2021 National Donate Life Month art was inspired by the springtime scene of a garden.
A garden and the insects within in it serve as symbols of hope, courage, and transformed life — themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey. April is a time to focus Calloway County’s attention on every individual’s power to make LIFE possible by registering his or her decision to be a potential organ and tissue donor.
“Just as each of us takes care of our own garden, registering as an organ donor produces hope within our own community,” said Linda Avery, Calloway County Circuit Court clerk.
One of the many ways communities will celebrate locally is with inspiring billboards across Kentucky. With 52 in total, each billboard features a local donor family or a recipient. These faces represent hope and a second chance at life. Ava, daughter of Kati and Kyle Dietz, received her gift of life in June 2020. Despite the global pandemic, children and adults are still in need of this lifesaving gift. Because of an organ donor, Ava recently celebrated her first birthday.
Currently, over 60% of Kentucky’s adults have registered their decision to make life possible and register as organ donors. Yet the number of people in need of transplants continues to outpace the number of organs donated. Currently, 108,000 people are waiting for a transplant in America. On average, 22 people die each day because the organ they need is not donated in time—that is almost one person dying every hour. Everyone can help by registering your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.
Join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
• Online 24/7 at RegisterMe.org.
• On your Apple iPhone, go to your health app and toggle to “organ donor.”
• Driver’s License renewals: All Circuit Clerks’ offices and all KYTC offices have re-opened, adhering to Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 guidelines and continue to do so.
