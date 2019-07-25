LOUISVILLE – Trust For Life, the charitable arm of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks and Kentucky-based marketing agency Power, held a press conference to announce its innovative new smart phone digital gaming app ‘Life Lift.’ While geared toward the current generation born in the late 1990s and 2000s, the app is available for all Android and iPhone users at no charge. ‘Life Lift’ is intended to educate and promote awareness around organ, eye and tissue donation.
Held at Louisville’s Bowman Field, the epicenter of the Commonwealth’s organ donation air transplantation, the event featured an array of guest speakers including Shelley Snyder, executive director of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life; Sarah Moyer, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness; Gina Lyle, Henry County Circuit Court Clerk; Tim Lucas, president, Power Agency Louisville; Adrianne Rogers, a heart transplant recipient; Jenna LaSota, BS, MSBS-HDS, CTBS, CPTC, CTP Donor Center operations manager of KODA; and Jamie Adams ATP, CFII, manager Aviation, all of whose compelling remarks were heard by an audience of educators, Circuit clerks and deputies, students and representatives from supporting Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates partners. Upon conclusion, guests were encouraged to upload the new app, tour an organ transplant plane parked in its hangar and learn more about the gift of life.
“Trust For Life is embracing innovation and the rapid change towards electronic education and conversations,” said Linda Avery, Calloway Circuit Court Clerk. “With our mission to increase donor registration and help the children and adults of Kentucky on the waiting list, we’re proud to make education accessible where people are spending so much of their time, on their smart phones.”
An air drop/time-based game, ‘Life Lift’ is similar in nature to action style games with an endless runner style, featuring air transport and drop off of organs to hospitals; races against time and navigation through obstacles (clouds, birds, water towers, etc.) to deliver organs and save lives; and unlocking different aircraft types and characters as players proceed through the game. While this engaging and creative app may be a gaming concept, it’s not just a game; it’s about real life. “Life Lift” teaches the urgency of donation, the crucial need for organs, and the shortage of those organs.
For more information, visit donatelifeky.org/life-lift.
