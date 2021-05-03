The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular golf Ladies Day Wednesday, April 28, with Judy Tidwell as hostess.The winners were:Championship flight - Terri PickensFirst fight - Gwen Mathis; Second flight - Pam Adam; Low Putts was awarded to Bobby Lee. For the 9-holers, Jenna Keith was low score and Martha Joiner and Lashlee Foster shared low putt honors. Pam Adams won the chip-in pot.
The next regular play date is Wednesday, May 5, with Doris Cella as hostess. All those who are not intending to play should contact the hostess prior to Wednesday’s play
The Happy Hour Kick-Off Scramble for all interested lady golfers in the club is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, with tee-off at 5:30 p.m. To participate, membership in the LGA is not required.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, the LGA is hosting a “Gone Golfing” Paint Party presented by Southern A-Doorments. Each participant will paint and take home a door decoration with a golf related theme. All materials will be supplied; the cost is $35 which needs to be paid in advance to LaCosta Hays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.