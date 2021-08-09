The Ladies Golf Association of the Murray Country Club hosted the annual Wine, Women, and Woods Scramble Monday, Aug. 2, and the Par 3 Scramble on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The Wine, Women and Woods was hosted by LaCosta Hays, Susan Doran and Gwen Mathis and was open to members and guests. The nine hole event included six teams and play was followed by refreshments. The winners were the team of Mary Browder Howell, Addie Estes, Susan Howard and Sarah Jones. Others teams recognized were the team of Deb Bergman, Susan Gillituk, Natalie Garfiled and Megan Shelton, and the team of Gwen Mathis, Jansyn Hays, Terri Pickens and LaCosta Hays.
On Wednesday, the golfers played a nine hole scramble organized by Terri Pickens. Each of the nine holes was set up to be played as a Par 3. The team of Angie Snodgrass, Cheryl Pittman, Martha Joiner and Deb Bergman won the event with a score of three under par.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, the hostess is Joyce Houston with tee-off at 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 9, the Monday Night Scramble will play the Par 3 format with tee-off at 5:30 p.m.
