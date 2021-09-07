The Ladies Golf Association of Murray Country Club played Sept. 1 with Eleanor Spry as hostess.
The winner for the championship flight was Debbie Hixson. First flight winner was Gwen Mathis and Susan Doran won the second flight. Vickie Baker was the third flight winner with Cyndi Cohoon having low putts.
For the 9 hole players, Lashlee Foster was first, with Sheila Poston second. Cheryl Pittman had low putts and Lashlee Foster and Gwen Mathis had a chip-in.
Lashlee Foster will be the hostess for play on Sept. 8. Tee off is at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.