The Murray County Club Ladies Golf Association members participated in a Surprise Scramble Wednesday, July 14, with Deb Bergman, Bobby Lee and Cindy Lawson-Dennis as hostesses.
The team of Angie Snodgrass, Cheryl Pittman and Rebecca Landolt won the event. Gwen Mathis, Becky English and Sue Overbey were second.
The teams played a 3-3-3 format and for three holes players were allowed to toss from the sand. For three, a tee could be used on any fairway shot and for three, players putted with a club other than a putter.
The organizers recognized the late Gene Garfield using some of his “Alternate Rules of Golf.” Door prizes were won by Amy McDowell, Doris Cella, Sheila Henry and Judy Tidwell.
Play for next Wednesday, July 21, will be regular play with tee-off at 9 a.m. Vickie Baker is the hostess.
On Monday, July 19, the group will play a 3-3-3 Surprise Scramble format with tee-off at 5:30 p.m. These scrambles are open to all MCC lady golfers. You do not have to be an LGA member to participate. These scrambles are organized by LaCosta Hays and Lajeanna Thornton.
On Monday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 28, members will participate in Chari-TEE Golf by bringing back to school supplies to be donated to local schools.
