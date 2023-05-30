The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held regular play May 24 with Sheila Poston as hostess.

For 18 holes:

First flight winner - low gross - Angela Snodgrass

Second flight winner - low gross - Eleanor Spry

Third flight winner - low gross - Susan Doran

Chip-ins: Cheryl Pittman, Joyce Houston, Eleanor Spry

For 9 holes:

Red tee - Karen Brown, first; Cindy Dennis, second.

Gray/silver tee - Dana Stonecipher, first

Low putts - Darcy Jones.

The hostess for next week is Cindy Dennis.

Tags

Recommended for you