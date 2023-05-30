The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held regular play May 24 with Sheila Poston as hostess.
For 18 holes:
First flight winner - low gross - Angela Snodgrass
Second flight winner - low gross - Eleanor Spry
Third flight winner - low gross - Susan Doran
Chip-ins: Cheryl Pittman, Joyce Houston, Eleanor Spry
For 9 holes:
Red tee - Karen Brown, first; Cindy Dennis, second.
Gray/silver tee - Dana Stonecipher, first
Low putts - Darcy Jones.
The hostess for next week is Cindy Dennis.
