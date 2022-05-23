Ladies of the Murray Country Club

The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its annual Lamb Tournament on May 18 with Susan Doran and Val Heath as co-hostesses.
The nine-hole group competed for the trophy with Sheila Poston as the winner.
In regular play, Lashlee Foster was low putts. Net score 18 hole winners were Bobby Lee, first; Angela Snodgrass, second; and Gwen Mathis, third.
Susan Doran and Eleanor Spry had chip-ins.
Vickie Baker is the hostess for May 25.
