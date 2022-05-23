Ladies of the Murray Country Club

Pictured is Sheila Poston, left, winner of the MCC Ladies Golf Association Lamb Tournament, receiving her trophy from last year’s winner, Pam Adams.

 Photo provided

The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its annual Lamb Tournament on May 18 with Susan Doran and Val Heath as co-hostesses.

The nine-hole group competed for the trophy with Sheila Poston as the winner.

In regular play, Lashlee Foster was low putts. Net score 18 hole winners were Bobby Lee, first; Angela Snodgrass, second; and Gwen Mathis, third.

Susan Doran and Eleanor Spry had chip-ins.

Vickie Baker is the hostess for May 25.