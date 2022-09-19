The golfers of the Ladies Golf Association at Murray Country Club played a scramble on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Using the format for the upcoming Dirty Birdie Tournament, each team played four holes of best ball, four holes of alternating shot and four holes of “playing your own ball.” The winning team consisted of Judy Tidwell, Vickie Baker and Sue Overbey. Second place went to the team of Eleanor Spry, Pam Adams, Marian Posey and Martha Joiner.
The team of Deb Bergman, Dana Stonecipher, Joyce Houston, and the team of Susan Doran, Karen Brown and Doris Cella were “Blind Draw” winners. Other teams recognized were Cyndi Cohoon, Megan Shelton and Tonda Thomas; Val Heath, Cindy Lawson-Dennis and Ann Brinkopf; and Lashlee Foster, Cheryl Pittman and Mary Anne Rogers. Wednesday, Sept. 21, will be regular play with Lashlee Foster as hostess. Tee-off time is 9 a.m. Some members will be participating in the Tri-State Tournament being held at the Country Club of Paducah.
The final event of the season will be the Annual Awards Banquet on Oct. 12.
